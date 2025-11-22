DT
Army conducts integrated exercise Ram Prahar to hone skills in multi-domain warfare

Army conducts integrated exercise Ram Prahar to hone skills in multi-domain warfare

The exercise witnessed coordinated operations by armoured, infantry, engineer and aviation elements in a dynamic battlefield environment

Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:06 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
The exercise underscored the Army’s focus on operational agility, multi-domain capability and real-time decision-making across land, air and cyber domains. Photo: Indian Army
The Indian Army’s Ram Division, part of the Kharga Corps under Western Command, conducted Exercise Ram Prahar, a major integrated all-arms and services manoeuvre, reaffirming Army’s evolution into a modern, adaptive, agile and technology-enabled fighting force.

The exercise underscored the Army’s focus on operational agility, multi-domain capability and real-time decision-making across land, air and cyber domains – reflecting a posture of preparedness, deterrence and strategic assurance in the current fragile regional security environment.

In a run-up to the exercise, the Division undertook a series of battle drills and validations of tactics, techniques and procedures. The exercise witnessed coordinated operations by armoured, infantry, engineer and aviation elements in a dynamic battlefield environment.

Employment of next-generation equipment, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) integration, AI-enabled decision support tools and network-based command and control systems demonstrated the Army’s ability to adapt, respond and prevail in complex, technology-driven battlefields.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, reviewed the exercise in the general area of Haridwar on Saturday and validated the operational doctrines and procedures.

Exercise Ram Prahar reflects the Indian Army’s resolve to remain agile, resilient and future-ready, drawing strength from synergy, innovation and its enduring bond with the people, a spokesperson for Western Command said.

