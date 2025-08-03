Army formalises induction of hardy, double-humped camel for logistics in Ladakh

After almost a decade of trails and evaluation, the Army has formalised the induction of Bactrian camels, the hardy, short and double-humped species found in Ladakh, for patrolling and ferrying loads to remote posts in high altitude areas.

A few weeks ago, the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) in Leh handed over 14 trained and deployable Bactrian camels, along with standard operating procedures and health records for training and management, to the Army’s 14 Corps. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police are also examining the use of Bactrian camels.

While an extensive network of roads has been developed in Ladakh, the last-mile connectivity to remote posts is through porters and pack animals. Drones as well as mechanical mules are also being introduced for logistics.

At high altitudes, the use of mechanical platforms like drones are affected by weather conditions, environmental factors and visibility, which animals to some extent can offset. For example, a drone may not be able to fly in fog, whereas men and animals can move on ground, a scientist said. Also, drones and other radio-controlled equipment are more susceptible to enemy counter-actions.

Following requirements projected by the Army, research was initiated in 2016 by DIHAR, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratory, in collaboration with the Remount and Veterinary Corps, to study the feasibility and suitability of employing Bactrian camels for load carrying, patrolling and other logistics in eastern Ladakh.

During the study, suitable training on various command and behavioural measures and experimental studies on physical measurement, adaptation physiology and load-carrying endurance on different topography and altitude were undertaken.

A few Bactrian camels were also sent to Army units for extensive field trials on patrolling and load-carrying aspects as well as battle inoculation tests at forward locations under different operational conditions. Scientists said it is not just the load-carrying ability that was examined but also how the animals trained and adapted to battlefield conditions like gunshot and blast sounds, smoke and fear psychosis.

DIHAR’s studies revealed these animals are well adapted to hypoxia and extreme cold and can be trained for carrying out two-man patrols as well as ferry substantially more load than mules and ponies. They can carry 150-200 kg on gravel tracks at altitudes up to 14,000 feet as compared to 60-80 kg by mules and ponies, while also requiring lesser nutritional and husbandry maintenance.

In fact, DIHAR had transported three desert camels from Rajasthan to Leh to carry out comparative analysis between the two types of animals. Desert camels are widely used by the Border Security Force in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Scientifically known as Camelus Bactrianus, the Bactrian camels are natives of Central Asia and in the olden days were used as an effective means of transport for trade along the Silk Route connecting Central Asia to Tibet and Ladakh in India. They are short in height, generally under six feet and are characterised by twin humps on their back.

After the trade route was closed, some of these camels were abandoned by the traders and they lived in the wilderness of Ladakh. Listed as endangered species, only a few hundred such camels are surviving in Ladakh and these are now primarily used for tourism, mostly in the Nubra valley, offering rides to tourists.