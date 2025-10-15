DT
Tribune Defence / Army gets boost with new missiles and night sights for rifles

Army gets boost with new missiles and night sights for rifles

These night sights enable soldiers to fire at targets at night and provide a clear target, which is particularly useful along the Line of Control (LoC) to prevent infiltration

Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:05 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Photo: iStock
The Indian Army has signed two separate contracts to enhance its operational readiness. One contract is with Thales UK for the procurement of the Light Weight Modular Missile (LMM) system, valued at GBP 350 million. This deal was announced on October 9 during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, in Mumbai.

The LMM system is a lightweight and man-portable missile system that can be deployed in operational areas, including high-altitude regions. The missile operates on a laser beam-riding principle and is resistant to evasive actions taken by modern aerial platforms. It is effective against all types of aircraft, helicopters, and UAVs to a range of over 6 km in all-weather conditions. The missile has a high single-shot kill probability due to its advanced sighting system, proximity fuse, and high-explosive warhead. The system has been procured to detect and destroy high-value drones and UAVs.

The second contract, worth Rs 659.47 crore, is for the procurement of advanced night sights for the Indian Army’s 7.62 x 51mm assault rifles. These night sights enable soldiers to fire at targets at night and provide a clear target, which is particularly useful along the Line of Control (LoC) to prevent infiltration. The night sights can engage targets up to an effective range of 500 m, even under starlit conditions, and offer a significant improvement over existing Passive Night Sights (PNS).

This procurement has an indigenous content of over 51 per cent, marking a major step towards Aatmanirbharta in defence manufacturing. The initiative will also benefit MSMEs involved in the manufacturing of components and supply of raw materials.

