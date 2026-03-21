Army holds iftars across Kashmir to mark Ramzan, promotes harmony between troops and locals

In the run-up to Eid-ul-Fitr, the Indian Army is hosting iftar gatherings at multiple locations in Kashmir as part of its community outreach and goodwill initiatives, aimed at fostering harmony between troops and local residents.

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Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is the holiest month for Muslims worldwide, marked by fasting, prayers, reflection, and charity. Community feasts to break fasts during this period are called iftar.

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“In the sacred month of #Ramadan, Chinar Warriors shared culture, tradition, and kindness with Kashmiri Awam. Iftars across the valley resonated with shared prayers and meals, turning tradition into a bridge of unity and harmony,” said the Srinagar-based 15 Corps on its X handle.

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In the sacred month of #Ramadan, Chinar Warriors shared Culture, Tradition and kindness with Kashmiri Awam. Iftars across the valley resonated with shared prayers and meals, turning tradition into a bridge of unity and harmony. A poignant moment unfolded as Chinar Warriors… pic.twitter.com/YEbZPYtTnq — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) March 20, 2026

Several formations and units in Kashmir, including Romeo Force in Rajouri, Victor Force in Awantipora, and Kilo Force in Budgam — all part of the Rashtriya Rifles — are organising these events. Senior commanders have noted that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains largely stable.

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A touching highlight was the iftar hosted by the Chinar Warriors for underprivileged orphans from Baitul Falah Boys Yatim Khana and Darul Mushinat Girls Yatim Khana. “As the children shared their dreams with gleaming eyes, the gathering fostered solidarity, kinship, and affinity. Chinar Corps continues to carry the essence of Ramadan across #Kashmir, fostering culture, tradition, and care,” the Army said.

The Army, along with social media platforms, has shared pictures and videos showing soldiers, including senior officers, mingling with the local community, exchanging greetings, sharing meals, and distributing gifts to children.

Organising iftar in Kashmir has been a longstanding practice by the Army to promote peace, trust, and communal harmony, strengthen civil-military relations at the grassroots level, and demonstrate respect and solidarity for local culture and religion.