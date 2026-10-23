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Home / Tribune Defence / Army officers to be trained in use of AI; drone operations to be mandatory skill

Army officers to be trained in use of AI; drone operations to be mandatory skill

New Doctrine released on Friday outlines the changes

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:30 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the biannual Army Commanders' Conference, in New Delhi. (PIB via PTI Photo)
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Indian Army’s new doctrine released on Friday outlines a roadmap for preparing for future conflicts. It includes specialised training for officers in use of AI as a tool in decision-making and adopting ‘drone operations’ as a skill for the entire force of 1.2 million.

The doctrine characterises the use of advanced technology, drones, artificial intelligence and precision-targeting, sources said.

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The Army is progressing training initiatives, including a five-year roadmap for multi-domain operations training. “It will be buttressed with a three-level AI skill development programme for officers and a new philosophy to make drone operations a secondary skill across the force,” sources said.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the Army’s Land Warfare Doctrine 2026 at the concluding day of the Army’s premier decision-making forum, the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference here.

Sources said the doctrine reflects the changing character of warfare, drawing lessons from contemporary conflicts, including Operation Sindoor, where unmanned systems, persistent surveillance, contested communications and information warfare have emerged as critical factors on the battlefield.

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A doctrine is the fundamental set of principles and guidelines which the armed forces use to guide their actions. The one released today is aligned with ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’ and emphasises jointness among the armed forces, integration of capabilities across multiple domains and the continued centrality of land power in achieving decisive military and political outcomes.

A key focus is on self-reliance that lays stress on recognising the importance of indigenous defence capabilities, national infrastructure and coordination with institutions beyond the military in future wars.

The doctrine says the Army will lay emphasis on empowering the soldiers and use a mix of manned-unmanned systems as enablers for future conflicts. The doctrine also mentions the need for a resilient supply of logistics – arms and ammunition, and vehicles, food and water for the troops. The Army visualises the need to operate effectively even in technologically contested environments, meaning the systems need to operate even in areas where enemy can jam or tinker with communication links.

Commanders on ground have been given freedom to be flexible in their operational approaches based on threats, terrain and mission requirements.

The revised doctrine signals the Army’s efforts to transform into a future-ready, technology-enabled and adaptable force, capable of fighting and winning wars across the full spectrum of conflict.

The three-day Army Commanders’ conference chaired by Army chief General Dhiraj Seth opened on October 21.

Discussions at the conference covered cross-domain security issues, inter-service synergy, and digital transformation within defence infrastructure.

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