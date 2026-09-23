Army seeks industrial partners to modernise 12 ordnance depots

The Indian Army has sought industrial partners to modernise 12 Regional Ordnance Depots (RODs) that form a critical link in the supply chain of weapons and equipment to field formations across the country.

The establishments, which are around six decades old, require comprehensive modernisation, according to the Army.

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“With changing times and availability of modern warehousing technology and tools, it is imperative to address the existing ordnance echelons with a perspective to modernise the warehousing, security, fire prevention/fighting, telecommunication, store handling and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure,” an expression of interest (EOI) issued by the Directorate General of Ordnance Services at Army Headquarters on September 22 states.

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The Army has sought consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), work out budgetary estimates and cost implications, and execute the modernisation project on a turnkey basis.

The modernisation requirements will vary from depot to depot, depending on its role, the equipment handled, location and other environmental factors.

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The parameters laid out in the EOI include reconstruction of buildings with compact layouts and efficient space management, modern warehousing facilities and optimised bulk and retail storage areas to enable efficient day-to-day operations while maintaining ease of functionality and simplicity.

Automation, modern material-handling equipment for transporting heavy pallets and awkward loads, and seamless integration of standalone logistics modules are also required, along with an ergonomic work environment.

A modern security and surveillance system, including intrusion detection and access control, with an integrated command and control centre, is among the other requirements. The project will also include a comprehensive firefighting system covering monitoring, detection and suppression, along with electrical facilities, telecommunications systems, civil works and area development.

RODs are located across the country and are an important link in the Army's ordnance supply chain. They provision, receive, account for, manage and issue a wide variety of military stores and armament in accordance with the Army's strategic and tactical requirements.

Ordnance depots are distinct from ammunition depots and do not handle bullets, bombs, shells, rockets, missiles or explosives, which are managed through a separate supply chain.

The DPR for all 12 depots is to be prepared within 360 days. The exercise will involve identifying, understanding and mapping the processes and functions of each depot and detailing the exact requirements and specifications for all aspects of the modernisation.

The DPR will also assess current and future storage requirements and determine the most suitable storage and retrieval systems for the authorised inventory as well as anticipated future inventory.