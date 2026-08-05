Army seeks over 2,700 logistics drones for high-altitude, frontline supply missions

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday floated a tender to procure around 2,715 logistics drones to support troops deployed in forward areas, including high-altitude locations.

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The MoD has issued a Request for Information (RFI)—the first stage of the procurement process—inviting bids from Indian companies for three variants of logistics drones designed to operate at different altitudes.

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The RFI, issued by the Army’s Directorate General of Capability Development, seeks three categories of drones based on operational altitude: a low-altitude variant for operations up to 6,000 feet, a mid-altitude variant for operations between 6,000 and 12,000 feet, and a high-altitude variant for operations between 12,000 and 20,000 feet.

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Each category has separate take-off elevation limits and minimum operating heights above ground level, reflecting the varied terrain in which the Army operates—from the plains to the Himalayan region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The drones are intended for last-mile logistics support to troops deployed along the borders during both peace and wartime. They must be capable of operating in diverse weather conditions, withstanding temperatures ranging from 50°C to minus 30°C.

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The Army has specified that the drones should be equipped with navigation aids such as GPS, obstacle-detection sensors, a ground control station, video terminal, day camera and thermal night sensor. They should be capable of autonomous, manual and automatic return-to-home operations, while also being resistant to electronic jamming and spoofing in accordance with recognised military standards.

The drones must also have an identification feature to prevent them from being mistaken for hostile aircraft during operations.

The equipment should be deployable from unprepared landing areas, require only a two-to-three-member crew for operation, and be durable enough to withstand at least 1,000 landings over a minimum service life of seven years.

The RFI further specifies that the drones should support India’s satellite navigation system alongside GPS and GLONASS, and be compatible with defence mapping standards using latitude-longitude coordinates or the Indian Military Grid Reference System.