Home / Tribune Defence / Army successfully test airdrop of BMP combat vehicle from C-17 using indigenous parachute system

Army successfully test airdrop of BMP combat vehicle from C-17 using indigenous parachute system

The Cluster Extractor Parachute contains a canopy diameter of 28-feet that has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation

Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:45 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
Army successfully airdrops BMP combat vehicle from C-17 using indigenous parachute system. ARTRAC
The Army Airborne Training School (AATS) successfully conducted an air drop validation of a BMP infantry combat vehicle from a C-17 strategic aircraft at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on February 17 by employing an indigenously developed cargo parachute system.

The Cluster Extractor Parachute, having a canopy diameter of 28-feet that has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was used for the purpose.

“The achievement significantly enhances the joint operational capability and rapid force projection readiness,” according to a statement issued by the Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

Located at Agra, the AATS, which functions under the ARTRAC, is the nodal agency for training in parachute jumping, aerial delivery and providing specialised airborne training for the Special Forces and other combat units of the Armed Forces and the para-military organisations.

The heavy drop system developed by DRDO for use with the C130 and C17 aircraft is used to paradrop of military payloads in the areas that are inaccessible by road or in case of urgent deployment of equipment and stores, according to the DRDO.

The system, used for low-velocity airdrops, is suitable for dropping loads up to 19,000 kgs. The BMP mechanised infantry combat vehicle that was used in today’s trial, weighs about 13,000 kgs.

It comprises of a platform sub-system and a parachute sub-system. The stores are lashed on the platform, which serves as the base on which supplies and equipment are restrained. This platform also supports the load during the extraction, parachute deployment, suspension, and recovery phases.

There are several variants of the system, with the diameters of the extractor parachute being 15 feet, 22 feet and 28 feet. The system can have a cluster of up to eight parachutes having a diameter of 100 feet.

