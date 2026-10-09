The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) has won the first position in the National 5G Innovation Hackathon, organised by the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The MCTE had fielded the PRISM-5G research and development innovation project, indigenously developed by a team of students and instructors of its 5G/6G/IoT Centre of Excellence, according to information shared by the Army Training Command on Friday.

Advertisement

The MCTE team was led by Dr Nikhil Sharma and comprised Lt Col Nainish Lohkare, Lt Col Nirjhar Yadav, Nb Sub Balasundram and Nk Anil Kumar, with Brig Deven Makhija being the team mentor.

Advertisement

Located in Mhow near Indore, MCTE was established in 1911 and is the engineering training establishment for the Corps of Signals. It runs several different courses to train Army personnel in communication technology and other advanced aspects of signaling.

This was the second edition of the hackathon. Organised under the 100 5G Use Case Labs Initiative, the event aimed to catalyse the development of innovative and scalable solutions leveraging 5G and allied technologies by students, start-ups, MSMEs and innovators across the country.

Advertisement

The themes for the hackathon covered a broad spectrum, including 5G and 5G Advanced-based use cases, applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for telecom technology development as well as network operations and maintenance, and IoT-enabled applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, industrial automation and other key areas of the economy.

5G/5G Advanced-based applications for disaster management, redcap user equipment, and fixed wireless access, non-terrestrial networks and their integration with 5G/5G Advance systems, 5G use cases leveraging advanced network capabilities, including network slicing and quality of service and other native 5G features, and telecom security solutions for next-generation communication systems were other focus areas.

This year, the Hackathon received more than 1,400 proposals across emerging telecommunications domains, including 5G Advanced, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), non-terrestrial networks, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), network slicing and telecommunications security. The 5G Innovation Hackathon has further strengthened the innovation ecosystem established through the 100 5G Use Case Labs initiative.

Of these, 50 teams were selected and supported with seed funding to develop their ideas. As many as 35 teams are showcasing their innovations at IMC 2026, providing an opportunity to demonstrate their solutions, engage with industry stakeholders and explore avenues for further development and commercialisation.