Army's mono-rail to the rescue: At 16,000 ft, extreme weather and tough terrain no hurdle for delivery of essential supplies to LAC posts

Army’s mono-rail to the rescue: At 16,000 ft, extreme weather and tough terrain no hurdle for delivery of essential supplies to LAC posts

In these areas in Arunachal Pradesh, forward posts are often cut off for weeks under the snow, and mules or human porters struggle against the rugged terrain

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:25 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
The mono-rail operates in the unforgiving expanse of 'Kameng Himalayas', where at 16,000 feet, sheer barren cliffs, unpredictable weather, and extreme altitude routinely sever vital supply lines.
Indian Army’s 4 Corps, tasked to western-part of Arunachal Pradesh, has come up with a unique logistics solution to send supplies to remote forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The Corps has successfully conceptualised, engineered, and deployed an indigenous high-altitude mono rail system, fully operational and validated. It is already transforming the delivery of logistics at the height of 16,000 feet.

In these areas, forward posts are often cut off for weeks under the snow. Traditional means of transport – using mules or sending it through human porters — struggle against the rugged terrain.

Operations in the unforgiving expanse of the ‘Kameng Himalayas’, where at 16,000 feet, sheer barren cliffs, unpredictable weather, and extreme altitude routinely sever vital supply lines.

This mono rail is capable of transporting 300 kg of load in a single run and is proving to be a lifeline to remote posts that have no alternative means of communication or supply links. It enables reliable movement of mission-critical stores, ammunition, rations, fuel, engineering equipment, and other heavy or awkward loads that are otherwise difficult to ferry across steep gradients and unstable surfaces. This transportation facility is fully operation-worthy to be used day or night, with or without escort, during hail or storm, irrespective of the weather conditions.

Beyond logistics, the system has also emerged as a potential enabler for rapid casualty evacuation, offering a safe and efficient means to move injured personnel across inhospitable stretches where helicopters may not always operate and foot evacuation is slow and risky.

This is an in-house innovation and ensures enhanced operational readiness, strengthens sustainability in isolated high-altitude posts.

 

