As UAS become key battlefield element, over 50,000 troops trained in drone operations: ARTRAC chief

Emphasising that unmanned aerial systems (UAS) are now a battlefield necessity, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Lt Gen Devendra Sharma said that over 50,000 personnel have been trained in drone operations under the Command’s Drone Training Infrastructure.

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With the proliferation of drones across the battle space, the Armed Forces have integrated UAS for various capabilities into every arm and service for attack, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, engineering operations and logistics.

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Integrated counter-drone grids and electronic counter-measure systems have also been progressively deployed. Training in drone and counter-drone operations has emerged as a key focus area and several field exercises to validate tactics and technology have been conducted recently.

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In fact, infantry battalions now have an integrated drone platoon, called Ashni which is equipped with different types of tactical drones for attack and surveillance.

A great deal of emphasis is being placed on indigenous development and induction of niche technologies in this domain in coordination with defence research organisations and the industry. There are hosts of research and development projects underway by research organisations, industry as well as in-house by the services.

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Presiding over the ARTRAC’s Investiture Ceremony at its headquarters in Shimla on March 24, Lt Gen Sharma said 15 Establishments are evolving as Centers of Expertise to absorb 33 miche technologies by the year 2030.

He also spoke about the ‘Vidur Vakta’ (Red Teaming) initiative being institutionalised across the Army by 2027. This is part of training exercises where a dedicated group simulates enemy tactics to critically evaluate battlefield strategies and operational plans and anticipate enemy reactions.

The Army commander also highlighted ARTRAC’s 57 initiatives across the five pillars of the ‘Decade of Transformation’ and the lessons from recent conflicts, including Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

He conferred the GOC-in-C Army Training Command Unit Citation upon four Category-A training establishments - Army Air Defence College, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School, and Rashtriya Indian Military College, besides two affiliated units - 269 Engineer Regiment and and 665 Army Aviation Squadron (Recce and Observation).

Financial Excellence Awards were given to Combat Army Aviation Training School, Junior Leaders Academy and College of Military Engineering. The Digitisation and Automation Excellence Award was presented to Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and Mechanised Infantry Centre and School.

In addition, 11 Technical Excellence Awards were presented to selected innovators for their innovations fielded at the Pan-Indian Army Level Competition. GOC-in-C Commendation Cards were also awarded to 16 individuals for distinguished service.