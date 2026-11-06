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Home / Tribune Defence / ASC Tornadoes set new world record; Major Amrit Panda rides 154 km standing on motorcycle seat

ASC Tornadoes set new world record; Major Amrit Panda rides 154 km standing on motorcycle seat

Army officer surpasses previous record of 107.92 km; achievement takes team's cumulative tally to 36 world records

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PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 06:31 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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ASC Tornadoes, has added another world record to its tally, with Major Amrit Panda covering 154 km while standing on the seat of a motorcycle. Image credit/@Prodef_blr
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The Army Service Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, popularly known as the ASC Tornadoes, has added another world record to its tally, with Major Amrit Panda covering 154 km while standing on the seat of a motorcycle.

The feat, achieved ahead of the 266th Corps Day and 12th Reunion of the Army Service Corps, surpassed the previous record of 107.92 km in the category of ‘Longest Continuous Ride Standing on the Seat of a Motorcycle’.

With this achievement, the ASC Tornadoes have taken their cumulative tally to 36 world records, an official release said on Friday.

The record-breaking feat showcased exceptional physical endurance, technical skill and discipline, while also paying tribute to India’s war heroes and reflecting the values of patriotism, courage and perseverance, it added.

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The ASC Tornadoes were established in 1982 under the leadership of then Major C N Rao, later Colonel, with assistance from Captain J P Verma and Subedar Dhan Singh. The team made its debut at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in December 1982.

Since its inception, the team has continued to perform on Royal Enfield motorcycles, executing complex formations and daring stunts through rigorous training and meticulous preparation.

Over the years, the team has participated in Republic Day parades, high-altitude expeditions and motorcycle displays across the country, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Its recent engagements include the 2026 Army Day Parade, the Kargil Vijay Diwas Ride and the Raid de Himalaya.

Lieutenant General Ajay Ramdev, Commandant of ASC Centre and College, Bengaluru, witnessed the record-breaking performance and congratulated Major Panda and the entire team for the achievement.

The accomplishment has brought further recognition to the Army Service Corps and reinforced the ASC Tornadoes’ standing as one of India’s leading motorcycle display teams, the statement said.

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