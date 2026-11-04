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Home / Tribune Defence / Bail can be granted while confirmation of court martial sentence is still pending, says Armed Forces Tribunal

Bail can be granted while confirmation of court martial sentence is still pending, says Armed Forces Tribunal

An Air Force Sergeant was tried by a DCM for professional misdemeanour, which sentenced him to detention for a detention period of 2 months and reduction in rank

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:39 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has held that a soldier convicted by a court martial can be granted bail even if the trial proceedings are awaiting confirmation by the competent military authority.

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