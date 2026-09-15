Bharat Forge, Pratt & Whitney Canada to evaluate turboprop engines for DRDO’s HALE UAV

Bharat Forge Limited and Pratt & Whitney Canada on Tuesday announced that they would work together to evaluate the integration of turboprop engines into a UAV designed and developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO is working on a UAV classified as a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) platform. Such UAVs provide long-endurance surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities across land and maritime domains.

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At present, India leases UAVs of this type from General Atomics of the US and 31 such UAVs are being purchased.

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The collaboration supports India’s indigenous unmanned aerial systems efforts under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Pratt & Whitney Canada will evaluate engine compatibility, performance and installation requirements.

Bharat Forge, which is headquartered in Pune, will lead engine-airframe integration, including installation design and systems interfaces, drawing on its advanced engineering, manufacturing and aerospace systems capabilities, the company said in a statement.

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Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd, said, “By combining Pratt & Whitney’s globally proven propulsion technologies with Bharat Forge’s engineering and systems integration expertise, we aim to support development of a world-class HALE platform that strengthens India’s strategic self-reliance and defence preparedness.”

Ashish Saraf, Vice-President and Country Head, Pratt & Whitney, said, “Pratt & Whitney Canada’s turboprop engines have a proven legacy of reliability in demanding operational environments, which is exactly what’s needed for India’s HALE programme.”