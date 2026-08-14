Border area development, technology in focus: Rajnath’s I-Day eve message to soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday listed border-area development as a focus area for enhancing defence preparedness and highlighted the continuous addition of indigenous technologies to ensure readiness for future wars.

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The minister was making his customary ‘address to the soldiers’, broadcast by ‘Akashvani’ (All India Radio) on the eve of the 80th Independence Day.

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“The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is giving the highest priority to the modernisation of the defence forces, driven by a self-reliant and future-ready defence sector,” the minister said.

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Singh outlined how the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the armed forces are positioning India at the forefront of technologies for future warfare as the defence landscape evolves.

He mentioned the successful test of the first ‘Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation System’, which has the capability to transform conventional weapons into precision-guided munitions.

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Singh pointed to developments such as MIRV technology for Agni missiles; the successful trials of a long-range cruise missile; the air-to-surface RudraM-II missile; the naval anti-ship missile; and Pinaka rockets. The nation’s air defence capabilities have also been bolstered by the first successful test of the indigenous Kusha long-range surface-to-air missile.

Singh said domestic defence production, which stood at just Rs 46,000 crore in 2014, reached Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the Financial Year 2025-26. Defence exports, which stood at Rs 686 crore in 2013-14, surged to an all-time high of Rs 38,424 crore in 2025-26, an increase of more than 5,500%.

“Today, India has 145 defence exporters, and our products are being exported to over 80 countries. I am confident that we will achieve our defence exports target of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029,” Singh said.

The minister also pointed out that the defence budget has risen from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in 2026-27, reflecting India’s growing commitment to future defence technologies.

Capital expenditure has grown from Rs 94,588 crore to Rs 2.19 lakh crore. “Fundamental reforms in defence procurement have accelerated the modernisation process,” Singh added.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of serving and retired defence personnel, as well as their families.

“Over the past five years, there has been a 300% increase in the budget of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme,” he added.