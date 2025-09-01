Border security remains paramount during flood relief operations: Army

Guarding the International Border was paramount while undertaking flood relief operations in heavily inundated areas in Punjab and Jammu over the past few days and adequate security measures were ensured, the Army said on Monday.

“The border cannot be left unguarded,” Maj Gen Puneet Ahuja, Major General, General Staff (Operations), Western Command, said. “The security of the border remained central to our operations and all requisite steps were taken in this regard. While Army and BSF personnel as well as civilians were evacuated from inundated areas, adequate troop strength remained in place to ensure security of the area,” he added.

Six districts in Punjab – Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka – share the International Border with Pakistan. In Jammu region, the affected districts are Samba, Kathua and Jammu. These districts lie in the area of responsibility of Western Command that extends from Akhnoor in the north to Fazilka in the south. Three major rivers, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej criss-cross some stretches of the border.

Maj Gen Ahuja said that there were challenges to the rescue operations in some areas, referred to as enclaves, which lie between the border fence and the Ravi and Chenab rivers.

Along certain stretches, the border fence has been damaged while tracks leading to border outposts have been washed away. “We are taking stock of the damages along with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army is assisting the BSF in restoration works,” he said.

While water levels in the Chenab River, Ranjit Sagar on the Ravi and Shahpur Kandi have receded, the situation continues to remain grim in other flood-affected areas in Punjab due to rains in the region. Rains in Himachal Pradesh also have an impact on areas lying along the courses of the Beas and Sutlej. “The worst may be over, but we need to monitor the situation continually and the next couple of days are still crucial,” Maj Gen Ahuja said.

Col Iqbal Singh Arora from Headquarters Western Command said that Flood Control and Water Level Monitoring Cells have been set up at all formation headquarters that are functioning round-the-clock to monitor levels across major dams, barrages and headworks, including Bhakra Dam, Ranjit Sagar Dam and other critical points.

Operations are being conducted in close coordination with the civil administration, NDRF and SDRF. This integrated approach has ensured optimal use of resources and timely assistance to affected populations, reflecting the nation’s resilience and unity during crises. This proactive measure has enabled timely deployment and response to emerging threats.

The Army had commenced Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Management (HADR) operations on August 16, and an assessment of the developing flood situation was taken, with troops, engineers, medical detachments and aviation assets being mobilised at short notice to rescue people and restore essential services.

The Army has so far rescued over 5,000 marooned persons, including about 4,000 in Punjab and provided 21 tonnes of relief material including food and medicines. Over 2 km of optical fibre cables have been laid to restore communication link and several bridges and tracks have been restored.

Apart from mobilising 47 columns, 20 aircraft, including Dhruv advanced light helicopters, reconnaissance and observation helicopters, Mi-17s and a Chinook are engaged in round-the-clock missions and have flown over 250 hours so far.