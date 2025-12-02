BSF integrating new technologies to strengthen anti-infiltration, anti-smuggling grid in Punjab, Jammu

Faced with constant incidents of cross-border smuggling and infiltration attempts, the Border Security Force (BSF) is strengthening its mechanisms to maintain the sanctity of the International Border with Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab and Jammu Sectors by integrating various systems and infusing emerging technologies to enhance capability.

“We are replacing the old fence with a new design fence all along the Indo-Pak border which cannot be cut or scaled. We are also in a process of implementing a major technological solution on Jammu and Punjab borders which will comprise of all the available anti-smuggling and anti-infiltration solutions,” SK Khandare, Additional Director General, BSF Western Command, said on Tuesday.

“It will be a collective mix of all available technologies which will have tunnel detection systems to prevent attempts on our adversaries from infiltrating through tunnels. So we are implementing an anti-tunnelling system in Jammu which will have AI-based night cameras so that the movement during night is observed and appropriate reaction is taken by the troops on the ground. It will also include an electro-optical targeting system, which is a combination of camera and radar,” he said. Anti-tunnelling exercise is being carried out regularly by the BSF, especially in Jammu and Punjab.

Radar detects movements and subsequently cameras focus on that movement and an analysis is made whether that movement is friendly or not, and based on that action is taken by the troops on ground.

The border fence in Punjab, about a third of which was damaged by heavy floods during the monsoons this year, has been repaired. The BSF top officer did not rule out the possibility that with the fence damaged and border posts being inaccessible, some gaps could have been exploited by smugglers.

In 2025, the BSF recovered 278 rouge drones, besides seizing 380 kg heroin and over 200 weapons, and apprehending 53 Pakistani nationals.

Khandare said that the BSF is strengthening the anti-infiltration grid, especially in Jammu, and for that purpose two additional battalions have been deployed in the Jammu region. All riverine gaps on the border are also being plugged using available resources, creating new command posts, ensuring a well-lit environment and deploying adequate number of troops.

The BSF is deploying anti-drone systems along the border on a massive scale, especially in Jammu and in Punjab to prevent smuggling of drugs and weapons. “We are working in close coordination with the Punjab Police on the deployment of these systems and sharing resources and data,” he said.

Khandare said that drone technology is constantly evolving and accordingly counter-drone technology is being developed to mitigate the threat. Drones being used for smuggling are mostly small in size and cheap, with a payload capacity of around 500 grams. “These have a low audio-visual signature. Frequency hopping drones have also come in and it becomes a difficult task to detect such gadgets,” he said.

A state-of-the-art drone forensics laboratory has also been established in Amritsar to analyse the flying patterns, points of origin and destination routes, etc to identify drone hotspots and develop counter-tactics. Since droppings by drones take place well behind the border, the BSF is also being deployed in depth areas in addition to the zero line.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the brief but intense military engagement between India and Pakistan in May this year, Khandare said the BSF, as the first line of defence, faced fire from the enemy and gave befitting reply to all the misadventure they tried to do by neutralising their surveillance equipment and inflicting major damage on training camps where terrorists were housed for infiltration.

“During the Operation, one infiltration bid was foiled by BSF personnel. The movement was noticed on hand-held thermal imagers, night vision devices, and accordingly counteraction was taken,” he said. “Strategic and tactical lessons were learnt from the operation which are being implemented,” he added.

A lot of border infrastructure is being built in Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. He said that earlier border outposts were not connected by the road and massive work of connecting them to each other as well as with the mainland through lateral and axial roads is underway.