BSF Western Command chief ensures security, relief efforts in flood-affected border areas

Satish S Khandare, Additional Director General heading the Border Security Force’s Western Command, conducted an extensive aerial reconnaissance of the flood-affected border districts of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur, assessing the security situation. The mission focused on evaluating the flood situation along the Punjab border and determining the extent of damage to border infrastructure.

Khandare was accompanied by Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General of the Punjab Frontier. During his visit, the ADG met with BSF officers in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur to discuss security measures being undertaken to safeguard the waterlogged border amidst challenging circumstances.

Alongside relief efforts, BSF continued to maintain vigilance along the International Border (IB), thwarting several cross-border smuggling attempts, seizing narcotics and weapons, and arresting suspects. The 553-km-long IB in Punjab, which spans across Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur sectors, posed significant challenges due to the Ravi and Sutlej rivers crisscrossing the zero line.

Many areas in these districts were heavily inundated, with border fences damaged, outposts submerged, and roads, tracks, and bunds washed away. Khandare praised the BSF units for providing free medical healthcare to affected villagers and their livestock, as well as conducting immediate rescue operations to evacuate flood-affected people to safer locations.

Later, Khandare arrived at Punjab Frontier Headquarters in Jalandhar, where he chaired a comprehensive security review meeting focused on the current security scenario along the Punjab border and ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected border villages.

BSF has been actively involved in evacuating civilians marooned in flood-affected areas, providing essential supplies and medical care. Additionally, the force has been conducting veterinary camps to treat cattle and other domestic animals. To facilitate rescue operations, BSF has deployed helicopters from its Air Wing and motorboats from its Water Wing to drop supplies and evacuate people in areas cut off due to floods and damaged roads.