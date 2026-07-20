Centre counts drone reforms, says 49,000 remote pilots trained till July 15

The Centre on Monday highlighted a series of regulatory reforms and incentives aimed at expanding commercial use of drones across sectors, saying nearly 49,000 remote pilots have been trained and 169 drone models have received type certification, even as it announced no fresh policy incentives for the fast-growing industry.

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Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Costandine Ravindran, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the government has undertaken several measures to promote the safe and widespread adoption of drones in sectors such as security, infrastructure inspection, logistics, precision agriculture and service-based deliveries.

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The government said the Drone Rules, 2021 liberalised the regulatory framework for drone operations, while subsequent amendments in 2022, 2023 and 2024 simplified pilot certification and eased eligibility norms.

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According to the reply, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has authorised 274 Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs), which have collectively trained 48,748 remote pilots across the country as of July 15, 2026.

To support domestic manufacturing, the government said the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CSUAS) enables manufacturers to obtain type certification for drones. As of July 15, the DGCA had issued 169 Type Certificates covering drones designed for various commercial applications.

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The Centre also pointed to the DigitalSky platform, which classifies low-level airspace into Red, Yellow and Green Zones. It said drone operations in Green Zones do not require prior permission, making commercial operations easier.

The government said it has also put in place the Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) Policy Framework to regulate low-level airspace and facilitate safe integration of drones into Indian airspace.

On promoting domestic drone manufacturing and improving competitiveness, the reply referred to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components, launched in September 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for a three-year period ending in 2023-24.

While outlining the regulatory and certification framework, the government did not announce any fresh financial incentives or new policy measures for the drone industry, instead highlighting the reforms already introduced to promote innovation, skill development and commercial adoption.