Amidst profound personal loss, the family of Sanju Gurjar, a 30-year-old wife of a serving Indian Army soldier and daughter of a veteran, chose to give others the gift of life to six patients after she was declared brain stem dead at Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, following a brain hemorrhage.

The family consented to donate her organs, offering critically ill patients a renewed chance at life. Specialist medical teams from military and civilian hospitals, in coordination with Command Hospital, Western Command, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), worked through the night to retrieve and allocate the donated organs to different medical institutes.

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Her liver was sent to Army Hospital (Research and Referral), New Delhi, the heart to Fortis Hospital, Noida, one kidney to PGIMS, Rohtak while the second kidney and corneas were retained at Command Hospital, Western Command for transplantation.

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Multiple green corridors, facilitated by Headquarters Western Command in coordination with the Military Police, civil administration and local authorities, ensured swift transportation of the retrieved organs to their respective destinations.

The family’s decision not only embodied the highest traditions and values of the Indian Armed Forces placing humanity before self, but also reflected the compassion and selflessness, the Western Command said on Monday.

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Organ donation has picked pace at the Command Hospital. Just a few weeks ago, the family of a junior commissioned officer who was declared brain dead after suffering a brain stroke while deployed at 16,000 feet in Ladakh, had donated his organs, giving a fresh lease of life to six critically ill persons across the country. It also marked the first lung retrieval procedure for the hospital.

The Western Command Hospital in Chandimandir is a pioneering Armed Forces medical centre in the region for organ retrieval and transplantation. Recognising its strides, the facility was conferred the Best Emerging National Organ Transplant Retrieval Centre award by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In May 2026, the hospital's transplant team carried out the first heart retrieval procedure, successfully harvesting the heart of a brain-dead donor, which was swiftly airlifted to Delhi in 30 minutes to save the life of a critically ill 14-year-old Sudanese boy admitted for treatment at a hospital in the Capital.

In June 2024, the hospital also marked a first for any Armed Forces medical institution, by successfully harvesting the pancreas from a brain-dead serving soldier from the Punjab Regiment, whose father had consented for the cause.

In the past, Western Command Hospital has performed several organ harvesting and transplant operations, providing a new lease of life to critically ill persons by harvesting kidneys, liver and heart from brain-dead patients.

Organ donation was started in the Armed Forces in the late 2000s and introduced at Western Command Hospital in 2014. The process is coordinated by the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority in New Delhi.