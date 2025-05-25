Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chauhan conducts strategic review of northern, western theatres

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan visited the Indian Army’s Northern and Western Commands on Sunday to conduct a strategic review and operational assessment post-‘Operation Sindoor’.

During his interaction with the senior officers of these two commands, who were actively involved in the planning and execution of the operation, the CDS stressed on continued vigil and jointness across the Services to address the evolving threats.

At the Headquarters Western Command in Chandimandir, he was given a comprehensive brief on the kinetic and non-kinetic punitive response during Operation Sindoor by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

A detailed overview of the operational environment, defence preparedness and key outcomes of the operation were provided, while underscoring the prevailing security situation along the Western borders.

Inputs on technological infusion and enhanced logistics capability, contributing to high operational efficiency, real-time situational awareness, strengthening the military capability of the Western Army were also highlighted.

The CDS was also given an insight into veterans’ welfare and medicare facilities extended to serving and retired personnel.

At Udhampur, the CDS was briefed by the GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, on the success of the Northern Army in neutralising the terror network, adversary’s assets that supported terror and counter measures taken to protect own military assets and civil population during Operation Sindoor.

He was apprised about the efforts by the Northern Army in the rehabilitation of the civilians of the border areas who were targeted by the adversary.

The Northern Army Commander gave an update on the continued operational and logistics preparedness of the Northern Command and assured the CDS of its commitment in protecting the borders, while also launching an all-out effort to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

General Chauhan acknowledged the operational excellence achieved by the field formations responsible for the Northern and Western borders in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, and commended the overall synergy and timely accomplishment of operational tasks under challenging conditions.