Corps of Signals attempts world record: 10 soldiers on two motorcycles traverse 9.8 km Atal Tunnel in Himachal

Motorcycle riders of the Corps of Signals, the Dare Devils, have attempted to create a new world record with 10 men on just two motorcycles traversing the 9.8-km-long Atal Tunnel near Manali on July 1.

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Situated under the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh, Atal Tunnel is the world’s longest highway tunnel lying above the altitude of 10,000 feet. The attempt was made as part of the Corps, nationwide "Wheels of Valour: Sanchar Shakti" motorcycle expedition, that had reached Palchan on June 30.

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The 10 riders traversed the Tunnel in an impressive 9 minutes and 47.97 seconds at an altitude of 10,075 feet, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. Executed under demanding high-altitude conditions, the attempt required extraordinary precision, balance, endurance, flawless teamwork and exceptional riding skills, demonstrating the highest standards of military professionalism, he added.

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The achievement forms part of a series of ambitious world record attempts meticulously planned by the Corps of Signals' Dare Devils Team as a tribute to the spirit of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Following months of intensive training, rehearsals and technical preparation, this landmark accomplishment marks the first of several record attempts dedicated to honouring the courage, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

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The entire event was conducted under comprehensive safety arrangements, with every operational and safety protocol being meticulously followed throughout the attempt. The Dare Devils worked in close coordination with the civil administration, police authorities and road management agencies to ensure complete safety for the riders, officials, support staff and all road users.

Lieutenant General Vivek Dogra, Signal Officer-in-Chief and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of Signals, on behalf of the entire Signals fraternity, expressed his gratitude to the District Administration, Manali, Himachal Pradesh Police, Director General Border Roads, Project Yojak, Project Deepak and 38 Border Roads Task Force of the Border Roads Organisation for their cooperation, meticulous planning and unwavering support, which played a pivotal role in the successful conduct of the world record attempt.

The achievement marks yet another proud milestone in the illustrious history of the Corps of Signals, reaffirming its tradition of excellence, innovation and operational professionalism. It also reflects the Corps' enduring commitment to pushing the boundaries of adventure while upholding the highest standards of military discipline.

The initiative resonates with the Indian Army's continued emphasis on encouraging greater participation in adventure activities as a means of fostering physical fitness, mental resilience, leadership, teamwork and operational readiness. The Corps of Signals has embraced this vision wholeheartedly by integrating adventure sports with military professionalism, operational excellence and national outreach.

Beyond setting records, the "Wheels of Valour: Sanchar Shakti" expedition is carrying the message of patriotism and national service across the country. Through visits to war memorials, military establishments, communication nodes, educational institutions and interactions with veterans, NCC cadets and young citizens, the expedition celebrates the proud legacy of the Corps of Signals while inspiring the next generation to contribute meaningfully towards nation-building and service to the nation.

The world record attempt at Atal Tunnel is therefore far more than an extraordinary motorcycle display. It stands as a powerful symbol of courage, discipline, innovation and teamwork, reaffirming the Corps of Signals' unwavering commitment to remain Swift, Secure and Connected while inspiring India's youth to emulate the timeless values of duty, sacrifice and excellence, according to an official statement.