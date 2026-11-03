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Home / Tribune Defence / CRPF sees zero operational fatalities in 12 months, 1st in 47 years

CRPF sees zero operational fatalities in 12 months, 1st in 47 years

The CRPF continues to be posted in key operational areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected regions

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:20 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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CRPF Director General GP Singh confirmed this development, attributing the achievement to improved equipment, better training, strategic planning and faster evacuation of injured personnel for medical treatment. Image credit/ANI
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For the first time in 47 years, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has witnessed 12 consecutive months without an operational casualty.

CRPF Director General GP Singh confirmed this development, attributing the achievement to improved equipment, better training, strategic planning and faster evacuation of injured personnel for medical treatment.

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“A significant milestone in the history of CRPF - 12 consecutive months (one year) have passed without any operational fatality in the force, the last operational fatality being on October 30, 2025. This has happened after 47 years (the last such period ended in January 1979),” Singh said.

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He said the provision of latest and contemporary hardware, better training and strategic planning, along with a focus on post-incident response, including the rapid evacuation of injured personnel to secondary and tertiary medical facilities, had contributed immensely to the achievement.

The milestone assumes significance as the force continues to remain deployed in major operational theatres and actively engages in security operations, achieving significant breakthroughs, Singh said.

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"We remain committed to keeping the country peaceful and safe for all its citizens,” he added.

The CRPF continues to be posted in key operational areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and Left Wing Extremism-affected regions. It is also responsible for security at major shrines, like the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.

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