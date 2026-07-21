The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, has developed an indigenous Optical Module for the Indian Air Force’s Su-30 MKI fighter that will assist pilots to detect and track targets, execute precision strikes and conduct carry reconnaissance missions.

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The module comprises advanced electro-optical and infrared imaging capabilities and laser designators for target detection, recognition, tracking and precision engagement, thereby enhancing mission effectiveness while reducing dependence on imported technologies.

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With long range detection, recognition and tracking ability, the module enhances the aircrew’s situational awareness and is suitable for air-to-air and air-to-ground precision targeting as well as for recce and surveillance operations.

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The system has been flight tested and certified for seamless integration with the Su-30. It is ready for technology transfer to the industry for commercial production, according to information shared by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, of which CSIO is a constituent laboratory.

The Su-30 Optical Module provides all weather, day and night combat capability. A gyro-stabilised platform ensures accurate targeting even during high-g manoeuvres and an integrated laser range finder and designator is employed for precision engagements.

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A heavy, all-weather, two-seater multirole fighter, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI is the backbone of the IAF fighter element, employed in the air defence as well as strike roles. The current fleet numbers about 260 aircraft, which has been undergoing mid-life upgrades and modernisation to enhance their combat potential. Some of the IAF’s SU-30 have also been modified to launch the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for long range precision strikes.

Earlier, CSIO had developed an indigenous smart Head-Up Displays (HUD) and optical beam combiners specifically tailored for the Su-30MKI aircraft, along with associated maintenance and support equipment.

In the past, CSIO engineered several military aviation systems for use in combat aircraft, trainers and helicopters. These include HUDs for different aircraft, landing and navigation lights, bore-sighting systems, aircraft landing aids onboard naval platforms and optical gun sights.