DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / CSIO's optical module for Su-30 to enhance combat capability, reduce dependence on imports

CSIO's optical module for Su-30 to enhance combat capability, reduce dependence on imports

Is suitable for air-to-air and air-to-ground precision targeting as well as for recce and surveillance operations

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A file photo of the Indian Air Force's Su-30 MKI frontline fighter aircraft. File
Advertisement

The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, has developed an indigenous Optical Module for the Indian Air Force’s Su-30 MKI fighter that will assist pilots to detect and track targets, execute precision strikes and conduct carry reconnaissance missions.

Advertisement

The module comprises advanced electro-optical and infrared imaging capabilities and laser designators for target detection, recognition, tracking and precision engagement, thereby enhancing mission effectiveness while reducing dependence on imported technologies.

Advertisement

With long range detection, recognition and tracking ability, the module enhances the aircrew’s situational awareness and is suitable for air-to-air and air-to-ground precision targeting as well as for recce and surveillance operations.

Advertisement

The system has been flight tested and certified for seamless integration with the Su-30. It is ready for technology transfer to the industry for commercial production, according to information shared by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, of which CSIO is a constituent laboratory.

The Su-30 Optical Module provides all weather, day and night combat capability. A gyro-stabilised platform ensures accurate targeting even during high-g manoeuvres and an integrated laser range finder and designator is employed for precision engagements.

Advertisement

A heavy, all-weather, two-seater multirole fighter, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI is the backbone of the IAF fighter element, employed in the air defence as well as strike roles. The current fleet numbers about 260 aircraft, which has been undergoing mid-life upgrades and modernisation to enhance their combat potential. Some of the IAF’s SU-30 have also been modified to launch the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for long range precision strikes.

Earlier, CSIO had developed an indigenous smart Head-Up Displays (HUD) and optical beam combiners specifically tailored for the Su-30MKI aircraft, along with associated maintenance and support equipment.

In the past, CSIO engineered several military aviation systems for use in combat aircraft, trainers and helicopters. These include HUDs for different aircraft, landing and navigation lights, bore-sighting systems, aircraft landing aids onboard naval platforms and optical gun sights.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts