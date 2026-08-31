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Home / Tribune Defence / Death due to heart disease resulting from stress of additional duties attributable to military service: AFT

Death due to heart disease resulting from stress of additional duties attributable to military service: AFT

An IAF fighter pilot, commissioned in December 1996, had suffered cardiac arrest in June 2023 at his residence and died about an hour later. A court of inquiry (COI) conducted after his death declared the cardiac arrest as neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:44 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has held that death due to cardiac arrest resulting from the stress and strain of additional duties performed by an individual over a period of time is attributable to military service and consequential higher pensionary benefits.

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