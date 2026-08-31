Death due to heart disease resulting from stress of additional duties attributable to military service: AFT

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has held that death due to cardiac arrest resulting from the stress and strain of additional duties performed by an individual over a period of time is attributable to military service and consequential higher pensionary benefits.

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An IAF fighter pilot, commissioned in December 1996, had suffered cardiac arrest in June 2023 at his residence and died about an hour later. A court of inquiry (COI) conducted after his death declared the cardiac arrest as neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service. Consequently, his wife, herself a retired Air Force officer, was sanctioned ordinary family pension instead of the higher special family pension.

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She contended before the AFT that her husband had been posted as the Senior Flying Training Officer (SFTO) at Headquarters Training Command. Since no Flying Technical Officer (FTO) was posted at the establishment, he was handling this charge also in addition to the Officer-in-Charge, Administrative Training Grants (ATG), which led to stress and strain resulting into cardiac arrest.

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Further, medical aid was available two minutes away from the place of residence, but it was not provided in time. Her husband complained of discomfort at 1120 hours and fell unconscious at 1125 hours. The Station Medicare Centre was asked to send an ambulance, but it did not report immediately and her daughter had to go down to the centre to get sorbitrate tablets.

At about 1144 hours, an ambulance arrived without any equipment. A few minutes later, a second ambulance came, which, too, was without an oxygen mask or medicines. When nothing could be done, he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctor on duty divulged that there was no pulse.

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She said that he had to work for more than 12 hours every day, which led to irregular food habits and sleeplessness, thus preventing time to do exercise. He was able to complete the entrusted task by devoting extra time in office as well as on ground to mitigate burden due to shortage of manpower, which may be the cause of stress and strain which ultimately resulted in cardiac arrest.

“In view of the fact that the deceased husband of the applicant was performing additional duty, we are of the view that cardiac arrest is the cause of stress and strain of military service,” the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Gupta and Lt Gen Anil Puri ruled.

The Bench also relied on an earlier judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which stated that the situation leading to heart attack takes time to develop and the stress and strain suffered during the service period and the conditions to which an army personnel has been subjected to during such time, play an important role in the development of a situation which may lead to heart attack.

Holding that this aspect/reasoning is also backed by Rule 15 of the Entitlement Rules, the High Court had then ruled that since the individual concerned was found to be fit at the time of his recruitment and was not suffering from the disease which ultimately led to his death, the heart disease has to be attributed to military service keeping in view the stress, strain and the job profile.