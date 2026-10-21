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Home / Tribune Defence / Defence ministry signs Rs 770-cr deal with BEL for advanced low-level radars to counter drone threat

Defence ministry signs Rs 770-cr deal with BEL for advanced low-level radars to counter drone threat

The induction of the LLLR-I system marks a crucial upgrade for the Indian Army’s air defence network

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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File picture of a light-weight radar: Photo: BEL  
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In a significant push to bolster the country’s air defence capabilities along critical border sectors and to counter emerging aerial threats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday signed a contract worth Rs 770 crore with state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of Improved Low-Level Light Weight Radars (LLLR-I).

The induction of the LLLR-I system marks a crucial upgrade for the Indian Army’s air defence network. Engineered specifically for tactical low-level surveillance, the modern radar system possesses advanced capabilities to detect and track a wide spectrum of aerial objects, ranging from high-speed fighter-size targets to low-radar-cross-section mini and micro drones.

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A key highlight of the upgraded system is its automated target prioritisation capability. In an increasingly complex electronic battlefield, this feature allows operators to swiftly categorise, track and prioritise incoming threats, enabling ground units to engage and neutralise UAVs with high precision. The system is expected to significantly mitigate the growing threat posed by unauthorised drone incursions and low-altitude reconnaissance along tactical battle areas.

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The radars can track everything from conventional fighter jets to low-visibility mini and micro drones. It can automatically prioritise incoming aerial threats for response. It provides a system to thwart rogue UAVs in forwards areas.

Being lightweight, these are transportable for quick deployment across challenging border terrains.

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The Ministry of Defence said the project will provide a substantial boost to the indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem by engaging several Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and domestic tier-suppliers. The contract reflects India’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on foreign hardware while building a resilient, self-reliant, and globally competitive domestic defence industrial base.

The contract was formalised in New Delhi in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and senior officials from the MoD and BEL.

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