Defence Ministry sits on Armed Forces Tribunal orders hiking pension of Major Generals, HC puts top babus on notice for contempt

Issuing notice to top functionaries of the Ministry of Defence for contempt, the Delhi High Court has directed them to forthwith implement a judgement of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) granting enhanced pension to 29 officers of the rank of Major General and equivalent, that was pending for over three years.

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The officers had earlier moved the AFT, contending that their pension was lower than that of officers of the rank of Brigadier, who were junior to them, which was is in complete violation of the settled principle of service law jurisprudence that a senior cannot be paid lesser pay than his junior and consequently their pension too cannot be lesser than that of their Juniors.

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“The respondents are directed to immediately implement the directions contained in the aforesaid judgment dated 14.03.2023 and file a compliance affidavit before the next date of hearing,” the Bench of Justice Sachin Datta said on April 21.

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“We had filed for execution of the AFT judgement of March 2023 and despite repeated directions by the AFT to the Ministry for implementing the judgement and filing a compliance report, it has not been done,” Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), counsel for the petitioners, told The Tribune.

This judgement has attained finality as no appeal or review has since been preferred by the government. Moreover, a similar judgement rendered by the AFT in 2020 in the case of Air Vice Marshal P. Subhash Babu has already been implemented, he added.

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Allowing a bunch of petitions, the Armed Forces Tribunal directed the Central government in 2023 to step up the emoluments of officers of the rank of Major General and equivalent in the defence services who were drawing lower pay than their juniors.

A large number of officers had approached the Tribunal, seeking redress for an anomaly that cropped up after the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission, where senior Colonels and Brigadiers got higher pay than Major Generals on account of Military Service Pay being paid to officers up to the rank of Brigadier.

The government has already implemented judgements of the Tribunal passed in some similar matters earlier, but did not extend the same benefit across the board to all similarly placed Major Generals and equivalent rank officers who were admittedly drawing less pay and pension than their junior rank.

The situation, according to legal experts, was contrary to the settled law as laid down by the Supreme Court in a number of judgments that once a judgement is passed and gains finality, then the benefit of the same should be extended to all similarly situated individuals without forcing them to approach the courts.