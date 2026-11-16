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Home / Tribune Defence / Defence, Social Justice Ministries ink pact for welfare of elderly in cantonments

Defence, Social Justice Ministries ink pact for welfare of elderly in cantonments

The scheme will also train young people as geriatric caregivers

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:10 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The MoU, signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, provides for setting up additional day care centres and senior citizen homes. Pic: iStock
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The Ministry of Defence, through the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to expand and strengthen welfare services for senior citizens living in cantonment areas.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, provides for setting up additional day care centres and senior citizen homes and also expanding the one already operating.

The scheme will also train young people as geriatric caregivers.

The Ministry of Defence said with the population of elderly rising, the demand for trained caregivers is expected to grow. The initiative will create a pool of caregivers in and around 12 cantonments: Ambala, Delhi, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Barrackpore, Belgaum, Jhansi, Deolali, Khadki, Pune, Secunderabad and  St Thomas Mount, Tamil Nadu.

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Under the arrangement, MoSJE will provide financial assistance under the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY). This will include support for running and maintaining existing day care centres and senior citizen homes, which cantonment boards currently operate from their own budgets, largely dependent on Defence Ministry grants.

Day care centres already operate at Ambala, Deolali, Jabalpur, Ranikhet and Lansdowne. Separately, Ayodhya and Lucknow cantonments run senior citizen homes.

The Ministry of Defence said, eight cantonments will get new day care centres: Barrackpore (West Bengal), Belgaum (Karnataka), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Khadki and Pune (Maharashtra), Secunderabad (Telangana), St Thomas Mount (Tamil Nadu) and Delhi.

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The existing day care centres in the five cantonments and the homes in Ayodhya and Lucknow will also be augmented in consultation with MoSJE, depending on availability of funds.

The DGDE and cantonment boards will provide suitable premises and essential infrastructure, including electricity, water supply and sanitation. MoSJE will provide financial assistance, technical guidance, training modules and operational support.

A Joint Working Group with representatives of both ministries will coordinate, implement and monitor the initiative.

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Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh described the elderly as bearers of experience, traditions and social consciousness, whose guidance would be invaluable in the journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. He called caring for them a social and moral responsibility.

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