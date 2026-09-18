‘Delays in military projects serious, causing technology gap’: Rajnath amid Tejas Mk-1A setbacks

Delays in completing critical military projects need to be taken ‘seriously’ as they create a technology gap and lead to cost escalation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Project timelines have to be kept ‘realistic’, the minister said amid schedule overruns in the production of indigenous Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets. Deliveries were scheduled to commence in March 2024, but not a single aircraft has been delivered, with the integration of the radar into the jets still pending.

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“A very important issue is that of delays ... We will have to take these seriously. Because gaps are created in crucial defence requirements and needs are not met,” the minister said while speaking at an event hosted by public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru, where a set of training jets was handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

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The minister did not name HAL, but the reference was obvious when he mentioned the delays. Besides the Tejas Mark-1A, the two Tejas trainer jets handed over to the IAF at the function on Friday were also part of an order placed in 2016.

The minister went on to say: “These delays also force a cost escalation.” He also flagged how, by the time technology is delivered, other nations have moved on to acquire more advanced technology.

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“Many times it feels that by the time we are able to produce an equipment, somewhere in the world a better technology has already arrived,” the minister said.

Rajnath Singh did not specify any particular country, but analysts have discussed how India is running years behind the technology curve in producing fourth-generation jets such as the Tejas. Countries such as the US, China, the UK and Japan have produced fifth-generation fighter jets in significant numbers. They have progressed to designing sixth-generation jets, while India is yet to produce even a prototype of fifth-generation technology.

“It has happened that by the time we have built somethingsomething, the technology becomes outdated as soon as it comes into our hands,” he said. The aim should be to create technologies that do not exist today, he added, while emphasising the need for the public and private sectors to supplement each other.

Earlier, HAL handed over two trainers for the Tejas fighter jet and three basic trainers to the Indian Air Force (IAF). The basic trainers are used for the initial training of rookie pilots. HAL also handed over four Dhruv Next Generation (NG) helicopters to Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) in the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu.