DRDO conducts successful flight-trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three successive flight-trials of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

These tests were carried out to revalidate the capability of the VSHORADS missile system in neutralising high-speed threats flying at varying speed, range, and altitude, DRDO said on Friday.

“During all the flight-tests, the missiles intercepted and destroyed the high-speed aerial targets mimicking enemy aircraft in various threat scenarios meeting all extreme engagement points,” a statement from DRDO read.

The tests were carried out in final deployment configuration, where target acquisition and missile firing were carried out by field operators.

The flight data captured by various range instruments like telemetry, electro-optical tracking system and radars deployed by ITR, Chandipur, validated the effectiveness of VSHORADS against a wide range of aerial threats.

These user validation flight-trials were carried out in the presence of the representatives of the joint forces along with senior officials from DRDO and development-cum-production partners.

VSHORADS is a man portable air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and development-cum-production partners.

The missile system has the capability to meet the needs of all the three branches of the Indian Armed Forces, that is, the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, Armed Forces and the industries for the successful flight-tests of the system. He said that the three consecutive successive flight-trials of VSHORADS is a great success, and the system can soon be inducted into armed forces.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat also felicitated the entire DRDO team involved in design and development of the system, the Armed Forces and the industry partners.