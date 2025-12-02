DRDO conducts successful high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system
The test at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh, validates canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery in case of an emergency
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful high-speed rocket-sled test of an indigenous fighter aircraft escape system.
The test at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, validated canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery in case of an emergency.
