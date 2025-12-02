DRDO conducts successful high-speed rocket-sled test of fighter aircraft escape system

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful high-speed rocket-sled test of an indigenous fighter aircraft escape system.

The test at the Rail Track Rocket Sled facility of Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, validated canopy severance, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew-recovery in case of an emergency.

The evaluation was conducted in collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The complex dynamic test places India in an elite club of nations with advanced in-house escape system testing capability.

Dynamic ejection tests are significantly more complex than static tests such as Net test or Zero-Zero test and are the real measure for evaluating ejection seat performance and efficacy of the canopy severance system.

A dual-sled system with the aircraft forebody of the Light Combat Aircraft was propelled to a precisely controlled velocity through phased firing of multiple solid propellant rocket motors.

The canopy fragilisation pattern, ejection sequencing and complete aircrew recovery process was simulated using an instrumented Anthropomorphic Test Dummy, which recorded critical loads, moments and accelerations that would be experienced by ejected pilots.

The entire sequence was captured through onboard and ground-based imaging systems. The test was witnessed by the officials from the Indian Air Force and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat have complimented DRDO, IAF, ADA, HAL and the industry on the successful test, described as a significant milestone for India’s indigenous defence capability.

The Rail Track Rocket Sled at TBRL has been used to undertake several critical tests in the strategic domain involving missiles, warheads, ballistics as well as for the space sector.