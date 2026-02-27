DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / DRDO, ISRO join hands to enhance use of space assets for Himalayan meteorology

DRDO, ISRO join hands to enhance use of space assets for Himalayan meteorology

The collaboration will focus on development and validation of satellite-based retrieval algorithms for snow cover, glacier and terrain parameters, integration of high-resolution satellite meteorological forecasts, says DRDO

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Dr Pramod Kumar Satyawali, Director DGRE, and Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO’s Ahmedabad-based, Space Applications Centre (SAC).
Advertisement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have joined hands to employ space-based technology for enhancing the capabilities of monitoring of snow cover in the Himalayas and mountain meteorology forecasts.

Advertisement

Terrain analysis across all frontiers as well as snow cover analysis, weather forecast and avalanche prediction in high-altitude areas is a crucial activity undertaken by DRDO’s Chandigarh-based Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) for planning troop movements and deployments, besides assisting the civil administration.

Advertisement

A memorandum of understanding for this has been signed by Dr Pramod Kumar Satyawali, Director DGRE, and Nilesh Desai, Director of ISRO’s Ahmedabad-based, Space Applications Centre (SAC).

Advertisement

“The collaboration will focus on development and validation of satellite-based retrieval algorithms for snow cover, glacier and terrain parameters, integration of high-resolution satellite meteorological forecasts, and sharing of field data and satellite imageries for operational geospatial products over the Himalayan region,” DRDO said.

DGRE’s mission is to provide specialised, real-time data and actionable intelligence on snow, terrain, and weather to the Indian Army to support operational requirements in the Himalayan region. Its core research areas include snow hydrology, avalanche forecasting and mitigation, geoinformatics and mapping soil and terrain using satellite data and geospatial tools.

Advertisement

SAC, on the other hand, is a major research and development centre of ISRO involved in the development of space-borne and airborne instruments and payloads to meet the communication, navigation and remote sensing needs of the country.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts