DRDO successfully tests drogue parachute deployment for Gaganyaan crew module

Moving another step closer to its manned space flight Gaganyaan, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed a series of qualification tests for drogue parachutes

These parachutes are part of the deceleration system of the Gaganyaan crew module, meant to slow down its speed during the descent to Earth on re-entering the atmosphere. The Gaganyaan mission is India’s first human spaceflight programme, aiming to send a three-member crew on a three-day mission to space and return them safely to Earth.

The tests were carried out at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the DRDO’s Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) at Ramgarh near Chandigarh, during December 18-19, according to a statement issued by the ISRO on December 20. The system uses rocket-propelled sleds moving on rail tracks that can achieve velocities several times the speed of sound.

The deceleration system of the Gaganyaan crew module comprises a total of 10 parachutes of four types. The descent sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment, followed by two drogue parachutes that stabilise and decelerate the module. Upon release of the drogues, three pilot parachutes are deployed to extract three main parachutes, which further slow down the crew module to ensure a safe touchdown.

A crucial component of this system is the deployment of drogue parachutes, which play a pivotal role in stabilising the crew module and also reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry, the ISRO said.

The objective of this specific test series was to rigorously evaluate the performance and reliability of the drogue parachutes under extreme conditions. Both the RTRS tests on drogue parachutes were successfully conducted, achieving all the test objectives and confirming their robustness even under the situation of significant variation in flight conditions, according to the ISRO.

The TBRL, which is responsible for the ballistic evaluation of missiles, warheads, explosives and other projectiles, is closely associated with ISRO’s Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) for conducting hypervelocity impact studies on the Gaganyaan crew module and evaluating other key components of the ambitious project.

The successful completion of these tests marks another significant step toward qualifying the parachute system for human spaceflight, with active support and participation from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), DRDO and Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory (TBRL), the ISRO said.