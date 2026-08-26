DRDO successfully tests high-altitude combat parachute system in Ladakh

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully tested its Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) at one of the world’s highest-altitude drop zones in Ladakh.

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The trials were carried out at Nyoma, close to the Line of Control in south-eastern Ladakh. The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently commissioned an airbase at Nyoma, which is among the world's highest airbases for fighter aircraft operations.

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The MCPS has been designed and developed by DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra, and the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, Bengaluru.

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During the trial, ADRDE test jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha, Chief Test Jumper, MWO RJ Singh and MWO Vivek Tiwari executed a jump from an altitude of 22,000 feet above mean sea level, DRDO said on Wednesday.

The parachute was deployed at 20,000 feet, with the jumpers landing safely at an altitude of 13,700 feet. The trial was conducted in temperatures as low as minus 15°C .

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The test jumpers utilised the MCPS and all other sub-systems, including an indigenous para computer, oxygen system and jumpsuits.

Nyoma has previously been used for several military exercises, including the para-dropping of troops, vehicles and equipment.

“The successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies,” DRDO said.

Earlier, the MCPS had successfully undergone a combat freefall jump from an altitude of 32,000 feet. This makes it the only parachute system currently in operational use by the Indian Armed Forces capable of deployment above 25,000 feet.

The system incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and superior steering capabilities. These enable paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy their parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately and land at designated zones.

The MCPS is also compatible with Navigation with Indian Constellation, also providing the freedom of use against any adversary of our choice and is not susceptible to interference/denial of service by outside parties/nations.

The system incorporates several enhanced tactical features, including a lower rate of descent and improved steering capabilities. These enable paratroopers to safely exit aircraft, deploy their parachutes at predetermined altitudes, navigate accurately and land at designated zones.