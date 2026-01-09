DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Tribune Defence / DRDO’s ground test of scramjet engine successful, paves way for hypersonic missile programme

DRDO’s ground test of scramjet engine successful, paves way for hypersonic missile programme

The combustor test, carried out at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test Facility, achieved a run time of over 12 minutes

article_Author
Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The combustor and test facility were designed and developed by the DRDL and realised by industry partners. Photo: DRDO
Advertisement

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the ground test of a full-scale actively cooled long duration scramjet engine for its hypersonic missile programme on Friday.

Advertisement

“The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of hypersonic missiles,” an official statement said. The combustor test, carried out at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility, achieved a run time of over 12 minutes.

Advertisement

This achievement builds upon the earlier subscale test conducted on April 25, 2025, for long duration, marking a crucial step forward in hypersonic missiles development. The combustor and test facility were designed and developed by the DRDL and realised by industry partners. “The successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities,” DRDO said.

Advertisement

A hypersonic cruise missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound, that is over 6,100 kmph for extended periods. The remarkable feat is achieved through cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight.

DRDO is developing several advanced hypersonic vehicles, notably the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile under Project Vishnu that envisions, a Mach 8 speed missile with a range of about 1,500 km, the Dhwani hypersonic glide vehicle that performs unpredictable glides making interception difficult, and a hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle.

Advertisement

The ground-tests conducted at SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of advanced scramjet combustor, as well as the capabilities of state-of-art test facility.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, industry partners and academia on the successful ground test. He said that the achievement is a solid foundation for the nation’s hypersonic cruise missile development programme.

Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development, and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the test for the commendable achievement.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts