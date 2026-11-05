The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday successfully flight-tested the quasi-ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, paving the way for its imminent induction into the armed forces.

The Pralay has a range of about 500 km is classified as ‘quasi-ballistic missile’ as it blends features of ballistic and cruise missiles. It can travel fast and high like a ballistic missile but stays within the atmosphere and performs mid-flight manoeuvers, allowing it to change course and evade enemy defences.

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The Ministry of Defence said the test was conducted around 11.10 am. “All test objectives were fully met, as confirmed by data captured by various range instruments,” the Ministry said.

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Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads that can detach and target various targets.

The missile has been indigenously developed by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production partners, has produced the system.

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Senior officials from DRDO, representatives of the industry and the Defence Forces were present during the test, which was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, the Defence Forces and industry partners on the success. He said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would further enhance the technological capabilities and operational preparedness of the military against emerging threats.

Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams associated with the flight-test.