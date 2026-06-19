Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray: Navy to commission 3 indigenously built frontline warships on June 21

As a part of its force accretion plan, the Indian Navy is scheduled to commission three indigenously built frontline warships – Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray – in Kolkata on June 21.

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The ceremony will be presided over by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second time this year that the Navy will commission three frontline platforms in a day. On January 15 this year, the Navy had commissioned warships INS Surat and INS Nilgri besides the submarine INS Vagsheer.

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The Indian Navy has set itself on course to commission 19 warships in 2026, making it the biggest force accretion done in a year. In 2025, the Navy commissioned 14 vessels, including a submarine.

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Collectively, it would mean 33 ships would be commissioned in span of 24 months – January 2025 and December 2026. Sources said this production tempo is unprecedented history and demonstrates the maturity of domestic shipbuilding ecosystem.

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This year would be the peak of expansion for the Navy in a year.

The three warships to be commissioned on June 21 have been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

The vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying and anti-submarine warfare. Together, they reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness and securing coastal waters against evolving threats.

Dunagiri, the fifth ship of INS Niligri class stealth frigates, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy’s combat capability.

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems, including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles. Three ships of this type have been commissioned in the past two years, INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak and INS Iksha.

Agray, the fourth of the Arnala-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, indigenous rocket launchers and shallow-water sonar systems to detect and engage underwater threats in littoral waters.

The three platforms demonstrate the growing maturity of India’s indigenous shipbuilding ecosystem, with indigenous content exceeding 75 per cent. Their construction involved extensive participation by Indian industry, including more than 200 MSMEs, and generated substantial direct and indirect employment.

The commissioning of these vessels highlights the collaborative efforts of the Government of India, the Indian Navy, public sector shipyards, private industry and MSMEs in advancing the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthening India’s maritime capabilities.