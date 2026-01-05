The commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pratap on Monday marked two milestones in India’s maritime realm. Not only is it India's first indigenously designed pollution control vessel, but marks the foray pf women officers onboard a frontline Coast Guard ship.

Two women officers are part of the ship’s crew. Acknowledging the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for rapidly moving towards an inclusive and gender-neutral work environment, the defence minister, Raksha Mantri, termed it as a matter of pride that today women officers are being appointed as pilots, observers, air traffic controllers, logistics officers and law officers, while being trained for hovercraft operations and being actively deployed in frontline operations.

“Today, women are not only playing a support role, they are serving the nation as frontline warriors. The two women officers appointed to ICGS Samudra Pratap are the role models for future generations. The ICG will continue to be a source of opportunities and development for all,” he said while presiding over the commissioning ceremony in Goa.

In the ICG, women officers have been part of other non-sea going branches such as general duty, technical, flying, law and medical, joining at the level of Assistant Commandant. On the other hand, the Indian Navy has allowed women officers to be posted onboard ships since 2020-21 and some have also tenanted command appointments at sea.

From territorial security to protecting endangered turtles

Established in 1977, ICG is a maritime law enforcement and search and rescue organisation functioning under the Ministry of Defence, with jurisdiction over India’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

Though part of the defence ministry, the rank nomenclature followed in the ICG for officers is that of the Central Armed Police Forces that function under the Ministry of Home Affairs, rather than that of the defence services, while the terms for the ranks of enlisted personnel are different from both.

Besides territorial protection and security of off-shore installations, ICG is responsible for the preservation and protection of marine ecology and environment, including pollution control as well as collection of scientific data.

Oil spills are a major facet of marine pollution and the ICG is the Central Coordinating Authority for oil-spill response in the maritime zones of India and Coast Guard officers have been empowered under the Merchant Shipping Act 1958, for taking necessary actions against polluters.

The force is also actively engaged in the conservation and protection of the endangered Olive Ridely Turtles on the eastern seaboard. Every year, it undertakes Operation Olivia when the turtles come ashore for nesting, safeguarding their migration routes and keeping a check on fishing boats.

The force has a fleet of 182 ships and patrol craft and 78 fixed wing aircraft and helicopters. At any given time, 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft are deployed on patrol duties daily. ICG’s plans call for having 200 ships, including state-of-the-art air cushion vessels and 100 aircraft by 2030.

The largest ship and its capabilities

ICGS Samudra Pratap, meaning Majesty of the Seas, is the first of the two such ships from Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL). These are envisioned to significantly enhance the ICG’s operational capability in pollution control, fire-fighting, maritime safety and environmental protection.

It will also strengthen its ability to conduct extended surveillance and response missions across India's vast maritime zones. The force already operates three other pollution control ships that were built by ABG Shipyard in Gujarat.

With over 60 per cent indigenous content, ICGS Samudra Pratap has a displacement of 4,170 tonnes, length of 114.5 metres and speed exceeding 22 knots. It is powered by two 7,500 kW diesel engines driving indigenously developed controllable pitch propellers and gearboxes, resulting in superior maneuverability, flexibility and an endurance of around 11,000 kilometers.

The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art systems, including side-sweeping arms, floating booms, high-capacity skimmers, portable barges, and a pollution control laboratory. It is also fitted with a modern external fire-fighting system and integrates advanced systems such as dynamic positioning, integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, and automated power management system to enhance mission efficiency.

The ship is equipped with advanced pollution detection systems, dedicated pollution response boats and modern firefighting capabilities. Onboard armament includes a 30 mm CRN-91 gun and two 12.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled machine guns supported by modern fire-control systems. It also features a helicopter hangar and aviation support facilities which can significantly increase its reach and effectiveness.

Though specially designed for pollution control, ICGS Samudra Pratap’s role is not limited to environmental pollution but involves coastal patrol and maritime safety as multiple capabilities have been integrated into a single platform. It will be based at Kochi under the operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), through Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe).