Explainer: India, Japan sign maritime security pact to deepen defence ties; why it matters

India and Japan on Thursday took another step towards military cooperation and inked a memorandum of arrangement on maritime cooperation between the two countries' navies. The two sides will also explore joint development in naval shipbuilding.

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The development is an important step in the military ties between the two countries.

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India is looking to partner on cutting-edge technologies that Japan possesses, including seaplanes, conventional submarines, marine engines and aero engines. Japan also possesses technology for military-grade semiconductors, which are needed for avionics.

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India’s quest appears more feasible after Tokyo changed its export rules in April. Called the ‘Three Principles on Transfer of Defence Equipment and Technology’, the revised rules ease self-imposed restrictions on the sale and sharing of military technology.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, for a bilateral meeting in New Delhi. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and welcomed the evolution of Japan’s position on defence exports.

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What is the change?

Until now, the transfer of Japanese-produced military products was limited to search and rescue, transportation, surveillance and mine-countermeasure operations. With the amendment in April, transfers of all defence equipment have become possible.

The joint statement issued after the Rajnath Singh-Shinjiro Koizumi meeting on Thursday mentioned shipbuilding. “Both sides will explore the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design by leveraging Japan’s technological expertise and India’s production capabilities,” it said.

New Delhi wants co-development and co-production of military equipment.

In July, Modi and Takaichi also discussed cooperation in defence systems across land, air and naval domains, as well as unmanned vehicles and systems.

Ties kicked off in 2024

Japanese investment in India runs into billions of dollars across sectors such as automobiles, semiconductors, steel plants and transport projects, including bullet trains, railways and metros.

The first military equipment project came in November 2024, when the two sides signed their maiden military co-development and co-production project to manufacture specialised radio communication equipment used by naval warships.

The equipment, called the Unified Complex Radio Antenna, or ‘UNICORN’, is a mast-shaped system that integrates multiple communication functions on a warship. It is currently used by Japanese warships.

Since then, India and Japan have discussed several defence equipment projects. However, progress has hinged on Tokyo easing export regulatory controls imposed since 1967.

In January, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, and discussed several defence equipment projects. Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Japan in August last year, had met the then Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

A joint declaration followed, stating that “defence equipment and technology cooperation will look at future security needs and plan for co-development and co-production of equipment”.

Without the change, projects had floundered

Over the past decade, there have been two failed military equipment proposals—one involving the manufacture of conventional submarines and the other a seaplane. Now, the seaplane is back in focus.

In January this year, the Ministry of Defence asked international companies to supply four specialised amphibious aircraft that can take off from and land on water.

The MoD wants to lease four amphibious aircraft for a period of four years for the Indian Navy. Japan’s ShinMaywa Industries makes an aircraft called the US-2, which is among those being considered for the requirement.

The MoD’s move comes almost a decade after India first showed interest in acquiring such aircraft. The Japanese-made US-2 seaplane was shortlisted, and in 2018, ShinMaywa Industries even signed a pact with Mahindra Defence Systems to manufacture and assemble the amphibious aircraft in India. The deal, however, did not go through.

Now, the MoD seeks to identify prospective lessors who can undertake the project. The primary roles of the amphibious aircraft would be operational logistics support, long-range search and rescue, special operations, humanitarian assistance and casualty evacuation. Secondary roles would include anti-piracy, anti-narcotics operations and maritime patrol.

In far-flung areas such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Lakshadweep Islands, these aircraft can provide rapid assistance.