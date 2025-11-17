Explainer: Indian, French fighters conduct combat drills over European skies, reflecting strategic outreach

Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30 MKI frontline fighter aircraft took to the skies over France along with the French Air and Space Force’s Rafale jets as both forces commended a 12-day long joint training exercise today.

“#ExerciseGaruda25 takes off. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI and French Air and Space Force Rafale aircraft soared into the skies, commencing coordinated missions as part of the bilateral air exercise,” the IAF posted on its X-handle on Monday. “The engagement reinforces strong interoperability and deep defence cooperation between the two Air Forces,” the post added.

The IAF contingent had landed at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in France last week to participate in the bilateral air exercise that is being held from November 16 to 27. It comprises the Russian-origin Su-30MKI fighter aircraft supported by the US-made C-17 Globemaster III heavy-lift aircraft and the Russian IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft.

Significance of the venue

Located in south-western France, the Mont-de-Marsan Air Base is home to the 30th Fighter Wing, comprising two squadrons of the Rafale, the most advanced fighter in France’s inventory. Manufactured by French aviation major Dassault, the 4.5 generation aircraft is also the IAF’s latest combat platform that was inducted in 2020.

The French base is also important because the Centre d’Essais des Matériels Aéronautiques — the French Air and Space Force’s military experimentation and trials organisation, is based there along with an air defence command and reporting centre and an air defence control training establishment.

Earlier, the airbase had also housed France’s first operational squadron of nuclear bombers, the Dassault Mirage – IVA. The Rafales now form the core of the aerial component of France’s nuclear deterrent. It was also a strategic site during the Second World War and numerous military operations were conducted from there.

Scope of the exercise

During the ongoing joint exercise, the Su-30s and Rafales will engage in advanced simulated aerial combat scenarios. The drills will focus on air-to-air engagements, air defence missions and coordinated strike operations.

The aim is to refine tactics, enhance combat readiness and strengthen joint operational capabilities. The exercise will enhance interoperability, foster exchange of best practices and strengthen defence cooperation between the two Air Forces, officials said.

The first Garuda exercise was held at Gwalior Air Force Station in India in 2003 when Mirage 2000 fighters from both sides along with the IAF’s then newly inducted Su-30s and other support aircraft participated. Since then the scope of the drill and the number of participating platforms has consistently increased.

Besides Jodhpur, a critical Indian airbase, and Mont-de-Marsan, the Kalaikunda Airbase in eastern India and the Istres-Le Tubé Air Base, a major establishment located on the Mediterranean in Southern France, have been other venues for Exercise Garuda, which is hosted alternatively by both countries once in 2-3 years.

The last edition of the exercise, held at Jodhpur had witnessed four French Rafales supported by an Airbus-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport along with numerous Indian fighters including the Su-30, Rafale, Jaguar and Tejas along with helicopters, aerial refullers and AWACS.

Growing strategic outreach

Apart from the air force, other regular joint drills between the militaries of India and France include Exercise Shakti, involving the armies, and Exercise Varuna, involving the navies. In addition, there are other events like Frinjex-23 for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, Desert Knight-21 for air strikes as well as participation in multilateral exercises.

India conducts joint military exercises with more than 35 countries in both, the eastern as well as western hemispheres, involving all three services. The frequency, scope, complexity and duration of these exercises vary, from combat to search and rescue to anti-terrorist operations and disaster relief.

According to defence experts, India now has one of the most extensive networks of joint military exercises in the world, which reflects its “multi-alignment” policy and increasing strategic outreach across the globe.