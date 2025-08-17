EXPLAINER: India’s military interface in Korea began in 1950, years before diplomatic ties were established

Strategic areas like defence, semi-conductors and artificial intelligence were among the key areas mentioned for strengthening bilateral relations between India and South Korea when their foreign ministers — S Jaishankar and Cho Hyun met in New Delhi on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Delighted to meet FM South Korea Cho Hyun. Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime; people-to-people exchanges as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy and defence,” Jaishanker said in a post on his X handle. “Also exchanged perspectives on Indo-Pacific and contemporary global developments. Appreciated our deepening convergences and growing engagement as our Special Strategic Partnership completes 10 years,” the post added.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, also said that the Special Strategic Partnership between Indian and South Korea, both of which share the same date for Independence albeit two years apart, continues to remain robust and future-oriented.

Advertisement

India’s contribution during the Korean War

While it was only in December 1973 that formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established, India’s military interface with the Korean peninsula goes back to the early 1950s. Incidentally, India started consular relations with North Korea -- South Korea’s arch rival – in March 1962 and an embassy was established there in December 1973.

Advertisement

Historical records show that India had contributed significantly during the Korean War of 1950-53 and the subsequent two-year period following the Armistice, that is, a formal agreement to stop fighting. The war was an armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula fought between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Republic of Korea (South Korea) and their allies. North Korea was supported by China and the erstwhile Soviet Union, while South Korea was supported by the United Nations Command (UNC) led by the United States.

India had deployed an Army medical unit, the 60th Parachute Field Ambulance commanded, by Lt Col AG Rangaraj, a recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra, to Korea. The unit arrived at Busan in November 1950 and was initially deployed at Pyongyang.

It was then divided into two sub-units – the Forward Element grouped with the 27th British Brigade and the Administrative Element which was moved to Daegu to assist the Korean Army Hospital and also to treat civilians. The unit was then placed under command 28th British Brigade in July 1951, as part of Commonwealth Division, where it took part in several operations, including Operation Tomahawk at Munsan in March 1953 with the 8th US Army, and Operation Commando in August 1953.

With a total strength of 627 personnel, the unit treated over 2,22,324 patients, including civilians while deployed on the Korean Peninsula, during which it lost three soldiers and earned numerous awards and appreciations.

When the Korean War ended with the Armistice in July 1953, it was the Indian proposal at the United Nations General Assembly for termination of Korean War that was finally adopted, and resulted in the Armistice Agreement and formulation of the five-member Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission (NNRC) led by India and consisting of Czechoslovakia, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland.

Lieutenant General KS Thimmaya, then the Quarter Master General and later Chief of the Army Staff from May 1957 to May 1961, was appointed as the chairman of NNRC and its role was to supervise exchange of prisoners-of-war.

India also deployed a Brigade Group, designated as Custodian Forces – India (CFI) comprising 5,500 personnel to Korea, under Major General SSP Thorat. It took charge of over 25,000 POWs and assisted in repatriation to their respective countries. The Indian troops were appreciated for its discipline, neutrality and fair play.

Ties with the two Koreas

India’s ties with both North Korea as well as South Korea are deep rooted over historic, diplomatic and cultural exchanges, but in the recent past there have been shifts in bilateral relations with both countries on account of geopolitical dynamics and the changing international landscape.

There was a time when India was North Korea’s second-largest trading partner after China, with bilateral trade touching almost $200 million in 2015–16. India exported refined petroleum products and imported silver and auto parts.

In April 2017, India halted most trade with North Korea, which is largely isolated internationally, except for food and medicines in compliance with UN Security Council sanctions due to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests. By the following year, India’s exports dropped to $31.3 million and imports to $4.17 million, with the total quantum of trade dropping to just about 18 per cent from its height. North Korea had participated in India’s Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program since 1993, with its officials trained in education, administration and English.

Also to be taken into account is North Korea’s close alignment with Russia, China and Pakistan. While Russia is a close ally of India as well as China and North Korea, both Pakistan and China are hostile even though India and China carry out significant trade. The China-Pakistan-North Korea nexus on missile and nuclear proliferation is another challenge.

At present, trade between India and North Korea remains limited to humanitarian items, with no significant revival expected unless the UN sanctions ease. On the diplomatic front, India’s approach is now cautionary, with its embassy in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang being reopened in December 2024 after remaining shut for four years.

On the other hand, India’s relations with South Korea have seen significant growth in recent years that have, since 2015, evolved into a robust "Special Strategic Partnership" spread across strategic, economic, diplomatic and cultural domains on the basis of shared democratic values, mutual trust and commitment to regional and global stability.

Over the past few years, there have been several high level bilateral visits, including that by the state heads, which have deepened bonds and set course for techno-economic collaborations and exchanges.

Annual trade between India and South Korea is approximately $25 billion, facilitated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2009. Major South Korean automobile, mobile phones, electronics and consumer goods companies have a strong presence in India. Steel, minerals, renewable energy, electric vehicles, ship building and green hydrogen are emerging areas for collaborations and joint ventures.

Major Indian exports include mineral fuels, oil distillates, cereals, iron and steel, while automobile parts, telecommunication equipment, hot rolled iron products, petroleum refined products, base lubricating oils, mechanical appliances and electrical machinery figure on the import list. India has a trade deficit with South Korea.

On the defence front, both countries are enhancing ties through military exchanges, joint exercises and technology transfers. The defence ministers have been interacting regularly since 2015 and secretary-level Joint Committee Meeting for cooperation in defence industries and logistics between the Ministry of Defence and Korean Defence Acquisition Programme Administration is held regularly.

Indian and South Korean Service Chiefs have been visiting each other’s countries and service level talks across the three arms of the military are held annually, while navy and coast guard ships have been regularly calling on each other’s ports.

A Roadmap for Defence Industries Cooperation was signed between the two countries in September 2019. The production of the South Korean K-9 self-propelled howitzer in India is an example in this regard.