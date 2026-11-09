Far away from home, soldiers on borders keep up festive spirit, send back warm greetings

From the far flung frontiers, away from their homes, the festive spirit resonates as soldiers share their sentiments and send warm greetings back to their families as well as the citizens.

One such video posted on the social media shows several soldiers in combat gear, complete with bullet proof jackets and helmets, conveying Diwali greetings and asking viewers to celebrate the festival happily just like the way they are also doing.

A Sikh soldier amongst them breaks out into a melodious song, cheered by his comrades, presenting a satirical narration on not being home for the festival or his sister’s wedding but instead staying put on the border as if their spouse is alongside. The sounds of gunfire echoing in their ears all day long makes it feel as if it its Diwali all year long.

In a different video, an armed soldier of north-eastern ethnicity, while conveying greetings to fellow countrymen, states that though away from home, he is happy celebrating the festival with his battalion, which is just like his family. While asserting that they remain fully motivated and committed to their task, he says that his comrades celebrate all festivals together. Another social media video from a forward location shows a prayer meeting and troops bursting firecrackers.

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Each year, thousands of personnel from the Armed Forces as well as the Central Armed Police Forces posted in different parts of the country miss out on celebrating festivals or participating in important family events because of the nature of their jobs.

They are deployed in remote border areas or operational areas where families are not permitted to stay, or are engaged in internal security duties. In addition, there are many other professionals like doctors, police, firemen and utility service providers who remain on duty in their respective stations through the festivities.

Despite being away from homes, troops maintain a festive sprit celebrating collectively in their outposts and bunkers as best as their circumstances allow, holding prayers, lighting lamps and candles and whipping up some delicacies. In units, the celebrations are an institutional event organised at a larger scale.

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Top leaders and commanders also make it a point to visit personnel deployed in such areas and spend some time with them to boost their morale and convey the nation’s gratitude for their services and resilience.

This year, the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh visited troops in Sikkim. “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, paid homage to our immortal bravehearts at the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim,” he posted on his X handle on Sunday.

“As the saying goes, "Monuments are for the living, not the dead" — they stand to continuously inspire us and awaken our national pride. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will forever remain etched in the memory of a grateful nation, and we will always remain indebted to their valour,” he said.

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Stating that he interacted with troops deployed in this forward and challenging sector, he said that our jawans are like 'diyas' themselves, silently fighting the darkness and spreading the light of security to every home in the country. Even in extreme weather and difficult terrain, their unflinching vigil, boundless patriotism, and high morale burn brighter than a thousand lamps.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Dhiraj Seth has also been touring forward areas over the past two days. On November 7, he visited some formations under the Western Command and then proceeded to the 20 Mountain Division in the Eastern Sector.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, visited an Air Force Station in the forward areas and celebrated Diwali with the air warriors and their families. He shared sweets with everyone and expressed warmth towards the personnel who remain ever ready on the forward fronts to safeguard the nation’s skies.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, flew to the icy heights of Siachen Glacier, where he interacted with the brave hearts in the snow-bound terrain of the world’s highest battlefield and conveyed festive greetings and lauded their indomitable spirit. “Amidst unforgiving terrain, the resolve of the Indian Army shines brighter than a thousand lights,” the Northern Command said.

Sanjay Singhal, the newly appointed Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, celebrated Diwali with the Himveers deployed on internal security duty. He inquired about their well-being, distributed sweets and commended their unwavering dedication and devotion to duty.