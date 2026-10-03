Fighter shortage ‘hurting’ IAF, we need 36-40 jets every year: Air Chief

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday said the shortage of fighter jets was “hurting” the force, while adding that the IAF’s jet numbers were “getting reduced.”

The IAF chief was addressing the annual press conference ahead of Air Force Day on October 8. He pinned hopes on the future of multiple jet-making programmes in the private sector as well as public-sector Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to help the force overcome the present crisis.

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“Going ahead, we need anything between 36-40 jets annually,” Air Chief Marshal Singh said. Answering a question on delays in receiving fighter jets, he said, “It was hurting us... Our numbers are getting reduced.”

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On the future, the IAF chief pinned hopes on receiving 24 Tejas Mark 1A jets annually from HAL and another 12 jets annually from the proposed order for 114 Rafale jets.

“The deal for 114 jets could happen within this fiscal,” he said in response to a question. Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the Rafale, will make 96 of the jets in India.

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“In case these things go through as planned, we will be able to achieve our set pace of growth,” the IAF chief said.

The IAF currently has 30 squadrons against a mandated requirement of 42 squadrons for a two-front war involving China and Pakistan. Some of the existing squadrons are set to retire over the next few years.

On India acquiring a fifth-generation fighter jet, he said, “The Russians have offered it (Sukhoi-57), but no decision has been taken so far. We need a plane of this class. In case the indigenous fifth-generation jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is getting delayed, we need to take a call on getting a fifth-generation plane.”

The IAF chief acknowledged that “China getting a fifth-generation plane and Pakistan” was a matter of concern, but said it was “not a major cause for worry.” Pakistan had air power even earlier, but the outcome during Operation Sindoor demonstrated that simply having advanced aircraft is not enough.

HAL is contracted to produce around 180 Tejas Mark 1A jets, and deliveries have been held up over two issues. One is the integration of radars with missiles, which is expected to be resolved over the next few weeks. The second is the delay in the supply of F404 engines by US company General Electric.

HAL has around 30 airframes ready but only 11 engines. Another 16 engines are expected this year. Subsequently, the company has promised to supply 20 engines each year.