Finnish company ICEYE plans surveillance satellite manufacturing in India, eyes defence contracts

Finland-based satellite imaging company ICEYE plans to manufacture surveillance satellites in India and is in talks to provide solutions for the Indian armed forces, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rafal Modrzewski, said.

“We can build one satellite a week today,” Modrzewski said, adding that an ICEYE satellite costs around $25 million and can produce imagery at a resolution of up to 16 centimetres. According to space industry body Skywatch, such resolution allows vehicles to be distinguished as sedans, SUVs or trucks, while finer details such as individual railway ties, specific lane markings and structural roof components remain clearly visible.

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Speaking to a small group of journalists on Tuesday, Modrzewski said the company’s competitive advantage lay not only in satellite performance but also in its ability to rapidly manufacture high-performance systems. He said ICEYE has built and launched dozens of satellites for customers across multiple countries and has supplied systems to Japan, South Korea, Germany, the UAE, Brazil, the US and Canada.

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ICEYE currently provides satellite imagery to Indian government agencies, including the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), and has three offerings for India: direct provision of imagery to the armed forces, leasing of satellites, or enabling ownership of satellites.

On supply chains, Modrzewski said the company maintains a clean supply chain with no connection to China and would actively explore domestic alternatives as it expands manufacturing in India.

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“We buy chips, integrated circuits, aluminium, some fundamental services, and we buy rockets,” he said.

Asked whether setting up a manufacturing facility in India would depend on securing an order from the Indian government, he said, “Our production is not subject to work here.”

Highlighting ICEYE’s strengths, Modrzewski said the company combines higher-resolution imagery with rapid production capabilities. On data security, he said, “Once a customer owns a satellite, data goes to wherever the operator wishes to send it.”

ICEYE has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian space startup Agnikul Cosmos and is open to partnering with other Indian companies for both satellite manufacturing and launch services.