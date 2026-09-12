First in history: Three IAF pilots join RAF academy as trainers

In a first, three Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots have joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) as trainers to instruct young British pilots at RAF Valley in Wales, almost a century after the British set up a rudimentary air force in colonial India in 1932.

The three IAF pilots have joined as Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs), marking the first deployment of Indian QFIs to the UK to impart flying training to RAF pilots. Their deployment will initially be for two years.

Advertisement

The IAF, in a post on X, shared a photograph of the three pilots and said: “Three IAF QFIs have joined RAF Valley, Wales, to instruct Royal Air Force pilots — marking the first deployment of Indian QFIs to the UK.”

Advertisement

The IAF described the move as “a landmark step in strengthening our shared commitment to professional excellence, interoperability and enduring India–UK ties”.

The team is led by a Squadron Leader-level officer. The Indian instructors will train RAF pilots on the BAE Hawk T2 aircraft, which is also used by the IAF for the final training module of its fighter pilots.

Advertisement

The Hawk is the RAF’s advanced jet trainer and forms the final stage of training for pilots before they graduate to frontline, heavier and faster aircraft.

The decision to send IAF pilots to the UK was taken in February this year after the two countries agreed to enhance military training engagements following the conclusion of the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks in New Delhi.

During their tenure, the Indian QFIs will remain under IAF command while working under RAF commanders for instructional duties.

The move adds to an expanding exchange of military instructors between the two countries. Three British military academies currently host Indian officers as instructors from the respective services.

In January this year, an IAF officer was posted as an instructor at the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, which trains the next generation of RAF officers. The Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth has had an Indian Navy officer as an instructor since May 2024, while an Indian Army officer was deployed as an instructor at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2025.

The growing defence cooperation stems from the “India-UK Vision 2035”, released in June last year. Defence is one of the five key pillars of the vision. The two countries have also adopted a 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap aimed at deepening collaboration in advanced technologies and complex weapons, besides supporting innovation and co-development.