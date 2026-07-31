Former Army Chief General VN Sharma, who played major role in 1987 stand-off with China, passes away

Former Indian Army Chief General Vishwa Nath Sharma, who played a major role in 1987 stand-off with China, passes away of natural causes around 4 am on Friday in the National capital. He was 96. The cremation is will take place on Saturday at 10:30 am at the Brar Square at Delhi Cantonment.

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Also read: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/himachal/kangra-mourns-former-army-chief-general-vn-sharma/

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General Sharma’s earlier tenure (June 1987 to May 1988)

As the Eastern Army Commander, the term was eventful and coincided with the military standoff against China at Sumdorong Chu along the Line of Actual control in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident is known among military historians as the “Wangdung incident” and it began in June 1986 when a Chinese attempt was discovered to alter the un-demarcated LAC near the of village Sumdorong Chu in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The then Indian Army Chief General K Sundarji had responded and launched operation ‘chequerboard’ in summer of 1987. This involved a massive mobilisation of 10 army divisions alongside multiple squadrons of the Indian Air Force. It ranged across the entire northeast Himalayan region.

The military stand-off is considered the third Sino-Indian military conflict — the earlier ones being in 1962 and the 1967 near Natu La in Sikkim.

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Deeply saddened by the passing of former Chief of the Army Staff, General Vishwa Nath Sharma. A distinguished military leader, General Sharma served the Nation with unwavering dedication, courage and honour. He carried forward the illustrious legacy of his family, including… pic.twitter.com/sp3QqGkgNo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 31, 2026

Army Chief from May 1, 1988, to June 30, 1990

Later, General Sharma was Army Chief from May 1, 1988, to June 30, 1990. He was the first post-Independence commissioned officer to lead the Army. His older brother Major Som Nath Sharma was Independent India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee for the battle at Budgam.

General Sharma’s ancestors hailed from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh Government recognises Maj Somnath Sharma as one its bravest war heroes.

On Friday, Indian Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth extended heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones.

The Indian Army posted a message on its social media handle on x saying “General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, and all ranks of the Army express profound grief on the passing of distinguished soldier and visionary military leader, General Vishwa Nath Sharma dedicated his life to the service of the Nation”.

General Sharma upheld his family's extraordinary legacy of courage and selfless service with distinction. His exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment and enduring legacy of honour, duty and military excellence will continue to inspire future generations, the condolence message from the Army Chief General Seth.