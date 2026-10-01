Golden Arrows turn 75: IAF’s first Rafale squadron celebrates at Ambala

The Indian Air Force’s first Rafale unit, No. 17 Squadron, known as the Golden Arrows, marked its Platinum Jubilee at Ambala on October 1, 75 years after it was raised at the same airbase.

The squadron, known for its role in conducting night bombing missions in the mountains along the Line of Control during the 1999 Kargil conflict, held a series of events to commemorate the occasion. These included a static display, release of a special first-day cover, barakhana for squadron personnel and a social evening, with serving and retired air warriors joining the celebrations.

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Known as the Golden Arrows, No. 17 Squadron was raised on October 1, 1951, with Flight Lieutenant Doughlas Llewellyn Springett from the 27 Pilot Course, which got its wings in February 1945, as its first commanding officer. Since then, it has participated in all wars and major operations, including Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

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The birth of the squadron was part of the IAF’s emergency expansion under hovering war clouds, when four fighter squadrons — Nos. 14, 15, 16 and 17 — were formed in just eight weeks between August and October 1951. The four were dubbed the “Emergency Teens”.

In fact, No. 14 Squadron, the Bulls, which too marked its Platinum Jubilee at Ambala in September, was the last squadron to be raised on the iconic World War II-era Spitfire piston-engine aircraft, according to the IAF’s official account. It later became the first squadron to be equipped with the Jaguar deep-penetration strike aircraft in 1979.

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The Golden Arrows first took to the air as a tactical reconnaissance unit with 12 American Harvard-II B aircraft and then flew the British de Havilland Vampire from 1955 to 1957. Thereafter, it converted to the Hawker Hunter, with which it went into combat in the 1961 Goa liberation campaign and the India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971.

During the Goa operations, the squadron, according to a paper published by the United Services Institution, was one of the two Hunter units involved in the campaign, the other being No. 37 Squadron. Historical excerpts say that six Hunters from the Golden Arrows, then commanded by Squadron Leader Jayawant Singh, carried out strikes in Bambolim. During the 1965 war, the squadron provided air defence cover to New Delhi.

In 1971, the squadron deployed to the eastern theatre, supporting the Army’s 20 Mountain Division from Hasimara. Then led by Wing Commander (later Air Commodore) Narinder Chatrath, it conducted a significant attack on the Kurmitola airbase near Dhaka. In this mission, Chatrath engaged two Pakistani Sabres in a dogfight, shooting down one, for which he was decorated with the Vir Chakra. Another officer, VK Nebb, was also awarded the Vir Chakra.

In 1975, No. 17 Squadron flew into the supersonic era, re-equipping with the Soviet-era MiG-21 and making Bhisiana airbase near Bathinda its new home. The call to arms sounded again in 1999, when the squadron, then led by Wing Commander BS Dhanoa, who later became Chief of the Air Staff, moved to Srinagar.

During Operation Safed Sagar, as the air component of the Kargil conflict was code-named, the squadron initially carried out reconnaissance missions along the Line of Control. Later, along with No. 108 Squadron, it trained for and switched to low-level night bombing missions in the valleys, something that was unprecedented for MiG-21s.

Trial runs were carried out during the moon phase in a valley north of Srinagar, and the aircraft flew as low as 1,000 metres above the ground to drop bombs. “Everything – the speed, altitude, course and timing of bomb release – had to be precise and accurate to hit the target effectively,” Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) told The Tribune.

Accurately mapping target coordinates was another issue since the Army and the IAF used different types of maps. Measures were evolved to address this.

While the squadron’s operations in Kargil were successful, it lost a pilot, Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, whose MiG-21 went down to an enemy missile while he was trying to locate the wreckage of another aircraft, a MiG-27 being flown by Flight Lieutenant K. Nachiketa that had suffered an engine failure.

In 2016, No. 17 Squadron was ‘number-plated’ at Bhisiana — that is, retired after its ageing MiG-21s were decommissioned. It was resurrected at Ambala in 2019 and equipped with French Dassault Rafale jets in 2020.

The squadron was chosen for Rafale jets because it is the highest decorated squadron of the Kargil war, according to ACM Dhanoa. The second Rafale unit, No. 101 Squadron, based at Hasimara in the east, is the highest decorated squadron of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. More Rafale aircraft would be coming in over the next few years.

When the Golden Arrows’ next chance for combat came during Operation Sindoor in 2025, the nature of warfare and the way military operations are conducted had witnessed a drastic change. Defending Indian skies and carrying out precision strikes on the enemy, the squadron earned two Vir Chakra, four Vayu Sena Medal and 10 Mention-in-Despatches.