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Home / Tribune Defence / Governors, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana witness Surya Kiran aerobatics

Governors, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana witness Surya Kiran aerobatics

Precision flying and patriotic display draw large crowds at Sukhna Lake

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Vijay Mohan
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:39 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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People enjoy the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performance during an airshow at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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For the second consecutive day, the IAF’s famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) captivated the residents of Chandigarh with their synchronised formation flying and dazzling manoeuvres at the Sukhna Lake here today.

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Appreciating the skill, discipline and coordination of the pilots, Kataria said that the performance reflected the professionalism and excellence of the Indian Air Force and inspired youth towards service to the nation. He expressed hope that such displays would continue to motivate young citizens to pursue careers in the Armed Forces

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The Surya Kiran aircraft operated from 12 Wing at the Chandigarh Air Force Station and had earlier conducted a two-day show in Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh, on March 25 and 26. They last flew in Chandigarh in September 2025 during the ceremony marking the culmination of operational flying by the MiG-21. Prior to this, they were part of the expansive Air Force Day flypast and air display held at Sukhna Lake in 2022.

The SKAT, which forms part of No. 52 Squadron, the Sharks, based at Bidar Air Force Station, was raised in 1996 and has performed over 800 displays in India and abroad over the past three decades.

Among the few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams in the world—and the only one in Asia—it currently flies red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 trainer jets. The team comprises 13 pilots, of whom nine fly at a time, along with engineering and administrative officers.

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