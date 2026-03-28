Governors, chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana witness Surya Kiran aerobatics

For the second consecutive day, the IAF’s famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) captivated the residents of Chandigarh with their synchronised formation flying and dazzling manoeuvres at the Sukhna Lake here today.

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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, accompanied by his wife Anita Kataria, attended the event along with Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh and his wife Mitra Ghosh. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Sheel Nagu, and UT Chandigarh Chief Secretary H. Rajesh Prasad were also present, along with senior officials from Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

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Appreciating the skill, discipline and coordination of the pilots, Kataria said that the performance reflected the professionalism and excellence of the Indian Air Force and inspired youth towards service to the nation. He expressed hope that such displays would continue to motivate young citizens to pursue careers in the Armed Forces

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During the show, the aerobatic team performed a series of exciting aerial manoeuvres that thrilled the audience. The aircraft flew in well-coordinated patterns, demonstrating excellent teamwork and control.

The pilots executed crossings, smooth separations, steep climbs and other eye-catching movements. They also performed loops, rolls and flew in challenging positions, displaying great skill and confidence. The overall display was lively and entertaining, keeping spectators engaged throughout and highlighting precision and teamwork.

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The aircraft left behind trails in the colours of the national flag, creating a patriotic atmosphere and drawing loud applause from spectators. The Governor complimented the team for delivering an inspiring and memorable experience for the people of Chandigarh.

The Surya Kiran aircraft operated from 12 Wing at the Chandigarh Air Force Station and had earlier conducted a two-day show in Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh, on March 25 and 26. They last flew in Chandigarh in September 2025 during the ceremony marking the culmination of operational flying by the MiG-21. Prior to this, they were part of the expansive Air Force Day flypast and air display held at Sukhna Lake in 2022.

The SKAT, which forms part of No. 52 Squadron, the Sharks, based at Bidar Air Force Station, was raised in 1996 and has performed over 800 displays in India and abroad over the past three decades.

Among the few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams in the world—and the only one in Asia—it currently flies red-and-white Hawk Mk-132 trainer jets. The team comprises 13 pilots, of whom nine fly at a time, along with engineering and administrative officers.