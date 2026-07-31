Exclusive: HAL targets bigger global role as Tejas, Prachand production ramps up

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will prioritise meeting India's growing military aviation requirements before embarking on an aggressive international export campaign, Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Kota has revealed in an exclusive interview with The Tribune.

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Kota said the state-owned aerospace giant's immediate challenge was not winning overseas customers but delivering hundreds of aircraft already ordered by the Indian armed forces while expanding production capacity and strengthening its supply chain.

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"My immediate requirement is to liquidate all these orders before I go to the foreign customer and say, 'Please take mine'," Kota said.

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"I want to establish the capacity, build the ecosystem and work with all my partners so that I can deliver on time. Then I will come to the international market and say, 'See, my customers are very happy. Please take my aircraft.'"

The interview underlines HAL's strategy of building credibility through domestic delivery before seeking major overseas contracts.

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That strategy is underpinned by one of the largest production programmes in HAL's history. HAL has already secured orders for 180 Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The company's order book also includes a major order for 156 Prachand Light Combat Helicopters for the Indian Army and the IAF, underlining the scale of its domestic commitments.

More than 20 Tejas airframes are complete and awaiting engine deliveries and final radar integration.

Kota acknowledged delays in engine deliveries and radar integration but said the programme remained on track.

"More than 20 airframes are ready. There are some delays in the engine and a few sorties are required to integrate the radar 100 per cent."

The first batch of 15 aircraft has already been delivered and is operating successfully with the Indian Air Force, he said.

Kota also clarified HAL's current position on India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), saying the company is not presently involved in the programme following the government's competitive selection process.

"We were involved in making a lot of structural design for the AMCA, but since we are not there in the programme, we have a lot of our own programmes to concentrate on."

Those programmes include helicopters, trainers and the expansion of HAL's indigenous aircraft portfolio.

HAL expects to certify the Dhruv Next Generation (Dhruv NG) helicopter in August after completing the remaining flight tests.

Kota said the company has already received an order for ten helicopters from Pawan Hans, India's state-owned helicopter operator, and has three aircraft ready for delivery once certification is completed.

"The market is very good," he said.

HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) is also nearing operational service.

Around ten helicopters have already been built and are undergoing final trials to satisfy Indian military requirements.

"We are confident that this year we will start delivering that helicopter."

Kota's emphasis on building a strong domestic production record comes at a time when HAL is seeking to expand its presence in international markets.

While domestic deliveries remain the immediate priority, he made clear that HAL has ambitious export plans. However, he stressed that exports would follow—not precede—the successful execution of India's own procurement programme.

India is aiming to increase defence exports from around Rs 25,000–30,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore over the longer term, and HAL expects to play a significant role.

Rather than relying on one spectacular overseas order, the company is steadily building its international presence.

HAL has already supplied Dornier 228 aircraft to Guyana and expects further orders from Guyana and Niger.

Interest has also come from Malaysia, Vietnam, Seychelles, Thailand and Armenia for various helicopter platforms.

"We are working with a lot of these countries very closely to see how we can expedite the deals," Kota said.

Kota said HAL's future growth would depend increasingly on partnerships with leading international aerospace companies.

The company is working with GE Aerospace, the American aircraft engine manufacturer, on the GE F414 engine for the Tejas Mk2 fighter. It is also collaborating with Safran, the French aerospace and defence group, on the engine for India's proposed Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) programme.

Other key partners include MBDA, the European missile systems manufacturer jointly owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo; Honeywell Aerospace, the American aerospace systems company; Martin-Baker, the British manufacturer of military aircraft ejection seats; and Eaton Aerospace, the American aerospace equipment specialist.

"All this tying up is already done. The challenge now is how do we make it faster and how do we grow."

Kota also emphasised Britain's continuing importance as a partner for India's aerospace industry.

"It's very important. Otherwise why would I come?" he said.

He said Britain remained an important gateway to Europe's aerospace industry, enabling HAL to strengthen existing relationships and identify new industrial partners that could establish manufacturing operations in India.

"I want to strengthen my relationship with them and find out what more I can take from them so that they come to India, establish their offices there and help us deliver the product."

Looking ahead, Kota set out an ambitious goal for the company.

"Today we are around 30 or 35 globally. I want to be below 20 by 2035."

Achieving that target would place HAL among the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and reinforce India's ambition to become a major global defence producer rather than simply one of its largest buyers.