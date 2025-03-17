Haryana has highest number of girl cadets in National Defence Academy: MoD data

Haryana has the highest number of girls that have joined the National Defence Academy (NDA), Kharakvasla, since the Tri-Service training academy opened its doors to female cadets in 2022.

As many as 35 cadets from Haryana have joined the NDA, accounting for about 28 per cent of the female cadet strength, according to information shared by the Ministry of Defence with Parliament on Monday.

A total of 126 girls from 17 states and union territories across the country have joined the NDA so far. Uttar Pradesh is second on the list with 28 girls, followed by Rajasthan with 13 girls and Maharashtra with 11 girls.

The neighbouring states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have sent five and four girls to NDA, respectively. Several states have no representation of women in the NDA.

The first batch of female cadets joined the NDA in August 2022 as part of the 148th course.

The 153rd course is the latest batch to enter the NDA, which takes in about 350 cadets per course twice in a year.

Replying to a question by Members of Parliament, Niranjan Bishi and Sulata Deo, the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, said that adequate facilities, as appropriate, are being provided to women cadets at NDA at par with their male counterparts.

He added that a number of measures are being undertaken pan-India, including publicity, outreach program in schools and colleges through Zonal Recruiting Offices, Army Recruiting Offices and National Cadet Corps as well as personal interactions, print, digital and social media and motivational lectures.to encourage girls.

The pioneering batch of female cadets in the NDA had a strength of 19, with 10 for the Army, six for the Air Force and three for the Navy. They will pass out in May this year on completion of their three-year training curriculum.

November 2023 marked a historic event at the NDA when the first batch of women cadets participated in the passing-out parade, along with their male counterparts, as a precursor to their graduation this year. The parade was reviewed by President Droupdi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces

The entry of women cadets into the NDA followed a directive by the Supreme Court on a petition filed by female aspirants. They had contended that since permanent commission had been introduced for women officers, they should be allowed to join training institutions that take in male cadets for permanent commission.

Established in December 1949, the NDA takes in cadets who have completed their 10+2 and offers a three-year residential graduation programme in humanities and science along with basic military training. Thereafter, the cadets proceed for pre-commission training in the academies of the service for which they have opted.